Gas prices have dropped for 7 straight weeks. Here's why that's good and bad news.

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Here’s Why the Price of Beef Is Skyrocketing
Beef -- it's what's for dinner. If you can afford it. The price of meat has skyrocketed in recent years, beyond the already high 9.1% inflation rate. Learn: SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022Find:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
Used car bubble? Consumers paying $10,000 more than in a "normal" economy.
Consumers are paying $10,000 more for to buy a used car than if the economy were "normal" and older vehicles were following the typical pattern of depreciation, according to a recent study from CoPilot, a car buying app. The price premium for used cars rose to $10,046 above projected normal...
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber is pulling back sharply below its 2021 peak so far this year, falling 5% on Friday alone.
What Happens in a Recession to House Prices?
Expect a "dampening" of home prices but not a plunge, an expert told Newsweek.
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7