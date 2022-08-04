ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices have dropped for 7 straight weeks. Here's why that's good and bad news.

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
#Gas Prices#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#The Atlantic Council#Americans
