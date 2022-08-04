ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Pizzeria Locale Will Soon Open at the Arapahoe Marketplace

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjqQW_0h55wcMk00

The 1,314-square-foot Pizzeria Locale will open at 8505 E Arapahoe Rd #8575D, Greenwood Village, CO 80112 later this year, according to the Arapahoe Marketplace site plan and confirmed by Co-Founder Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson .

Pizzeria Locale is the brainchild of business partners Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson (you might recognize both monikers from their James Beard Award-winning establishment Frasca Food & Wine ). After making their way to Naples on multiple occasions — lured by the region’s pizza — the duo envisioned an American eatery that would bring Naples’ flavors to their own neighborhood. Thus, Pizzeria Locale was born.

The two teamed with Culinary Director Jordan Wallace and Brand Manager Chris Donato — both of whom also immersed themselves in the Naples-specific techniques of pizza-making — to make the place come to life. In 2011, Pizzeria Locale’s first location opened its doors in beautiful Boulder. From there, the crust-driven crew partnered with Chipotle to make the well-considered and thoughtfully-curated pizza accessible to a handful of Colorado neighborhoods through a similar, fast-casual model.

Co-Founder Mackinnon-Patterson told Eater of the partnership and decision to go fast-casual, “As we started working [with Chipotle], we realized that if we were going to challenge the relationship, we needed to challenge it more than [opening] something too close to what we already did. In other words, we wouldn’t be able to benefit from the incredible resources that Chipotle has if we just decided to do a full-service restaurant.”



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants

"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

7 best pizza spots in Colorado Springs

From New York Style to Chicago deep dish to a happy middle, these local Colorado Springs pizza joints are sure to please the pizza enthusiast. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 pizza restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy a slice of heaven lands on the list:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood Village, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Greenwood Village, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Wine#Business Partners#Food Drink#The Arapahoe Marketplace#Frasca Food Wine Rrb#American#Brand
lyonsrecorder.org

History: Black Bear Inn, 35 years of 4-star food

The Black Bear Inn was Lyons one and only award-winning, fine dining restaurant, known for its European menu. Today people know the building and the tall “bear motif sign” as a large quilting shop. While the Wyppler’s ran the restaurant for 35 years, the building began as a touristy gift shop, then was a lunch counter for a while, and was finally remodeled in 1973 by George and Franziska Stein into a quality restaurant. The couple also established the name and German cuisine.
LYONS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

8 things to do around Denver this weekend | August 5-7

🎸 Bop to local bands' tunes on the rooftop of Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Friday’s B-Side Music show features Fly Amanita and The Mañanas, and starts at 6:30pm. Enjoy one free beer with every $30 ticket purchase.🍨 Score $1 ice cream scoops to celebrate the Saturday opening of Van Leeuwen's first Colorado location. The promo runs 1-11pm at 1750 29th St. in Boulder.✈️ Admire iconic aircraft at Hops in the Hangar, a beer festival at the Air & Space Museum featuring 20 local breweries. Tickets cost $55 for the adults-only event Saturday night.🌱 Sample barbecue, sweets and more at...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Joshua Paul Nelson

Joshua Paul Nelson of Denver led the life of a shooting star. He always emanated warmth, could be spotted easily from a distance in his bright-colored paisley shirts and sadly went dark on our earth far too soon. He proudly crowned himself King Shua and ruled as The Life of the Party from Minnesota to Arizona, Florida to Colorado for four rollicking decades. Improbably, he passed away quietly in his sleep on July 16th 2022.
DENVER, CO
washparkprofile.com

Revisiting Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag fee

Barbara MacFarlane wishes Denver would ban plastic bags altogether. “You gotta roll with the times,” she said. “The times (now) are reusable.”. MacFarlane is the co-owner and self-proclaimed Queen Bee of Marczyk Fine Foods, a locally-owned neighborhood market that has two locations in Denver — one at 770 E. 17th Ave. in Uptown; and the other at 5100 E. Colfax Ave., which borders the Hale and South Park Hill neighborhoods.
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
249
Followers
144
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy