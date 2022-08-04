Pizzeria Locale Will Soon Open at the Arapahoe Marketplace

The 1,314-square-foot Pizzeria Locale will open at 8505 E Arapahoe Rd #8575D, Greenwood Village, CO 80112 later this year, according to the Arapahoe Marketplace site plan and confirmed by Co-Founder Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson .

Pizzeria Locale is the brainchild of business partners Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson (you might recognize both monikers from their James Beard Award-winning establishment Frasca Food & Wine ). After making their way to Naples on multiple occasions — lured by the region’s pizza — the duo envisioned an American eatery that would bring Naples’ flavors to their own neighborhood. Thus, Pizzeria Locale was born.

The two teamed with Culinary Director Jordan Wallace and Brand Manager Chris Donato — both of whom also immersed themselves in the Naples-specific techniques of pizza-making — to make the place come to life. In 2011, Pizzeria Locale’s first location opened its doors in beautiful Boulder. From there, the crust-driven crew partnered with Chipotle to make the well-considered and thoughtfully-curated pizza accessible to a handful of Colorado neighborhoods through a similar, fast-casual model.

Co-Founder Mackinnon-Patterson told Eater of the partnership and decision to go fast-casual, “As we started working [with Chipotle], we realized that if we were going to challenge the relationship, we needed to challenge it more than [opening] something too close to what we already did. In other words, we wouldn’t be able to benefit from the incredible resources that Chipotle has if we just decided to do a full-service restaurant.”

