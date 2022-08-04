ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on scvnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Gibbon Center Seeking Donations for New Mister System

The gibbons housed at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus are benefiting from a new mister system installed this summer. The system is helping keep the gibbons cool during the hot Santa Clarita Valley summer. Officials at the Gibbon Conservation Center said all of the gibbon families have received new...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal

First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Meridian Building Sells in Santa Monica for $18 Million

Redcar Properties buys Santa Monica office at 1448 15th Street. Redcar Properties purchased a second property in two weeks as reported by Bizjournals.com. This second property is the Meridian Building at 1448 15th Street in Santa Monica, which is a creative office building. Redcar bought the property for $18 million. Redcar’s previous purchase was in Silverlake, the property known as The Campus @ Sunset Junction, at the center of Silverlake, which is a creative commercial campus, for $11 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Saugus, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
scvnews.com

Aug. 10: COC Board to Consider Van Hook Salary Increase

The board will meet in closed session at 4 p.m. to perform a public employee performance evualuation of University Center, College of the Canyons Chancellor/President. The board will then meet in open session at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA. 91355.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Amazon Fresh Opens Its 40th Store

Amazon has announced that its 40th Amazon Fresh store is now open in The Promenade at Westlake (140 Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks, California). Since its debut in 2020, Amazon Fresh stores have continued to grow and expand in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Health#Store Manager#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Paragon Awards
scvnews.com

Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant

Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Functional Medicine In Santa Clarita

How would it feel to wake up feeling great, with energy to last all day? Thinking clearly with high stress challenges just bouncing off you had an invisible force field?. No magic pill can ever make that real. But you can discover how so many Functional Medicine patients live that reality now. There may be no cure for heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, chronic kidney disease…
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
mommypoppins.com

All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem

During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Hospital receives high marks for stroke treatment

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The medical center has also launched telestroke services to provide timely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy