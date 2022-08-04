Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor

Read on scvnews.com
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Gibbon Center Seeking Donations for New Mister System
The gibbons housed at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus are benefiting from a new mister system installed this summer. The system is helping keep the gibbons cool during the hot Santa Clarita Valley summer. Officials at the Gibbon Conservation Center said all of the gibbon families have received new...
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
Meridian Building Sells in Santa Monica for $18 Million
Redcar Properties buys Santa Monica office at 1448 15th Street. Redcar Properties purchased a second property in two weeks as reported by Bizjournals.com. This second property is the Meridian Building at 1448 15th Street in Santa Monica, which is a creative office building. Redcar bought the property for $18 million. Redcar’s previous purchase was in Silverlake, the property known as The Campus @ Sunset Junction, at the center of Silverlake, which is a creative commercial campus, for $11 million.
Aug. 10: COC Board to Consider Van Hook Salary Increase
The board will meet in closed session at 4 p.m. to perform a public employee performance evualuation of University Center, College of the Canyons Chancellor/President. The board will then meet in open session at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA. 91355.
Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home
SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Amazon Fresh Opens Its 40th Store
Amazon has announced that its 40th Amazon Fresh store is now open in The Promenade at Westlake (140 Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks, California). Since its debut in 2020, Amazon Fresh stores have continued to grow and expand in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.
Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant
Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.
Functional Medicine In Santa Clarita
How would it feel to wake up feeling great, with energy to last all day? Thinking clearly with high stress challenges just bouncing off you had an invisible force field?. No magic pill can ever make that real. But you can discover how so many Functional Medicine patients live that reality now. There may be no cure for heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, chronic kidney disease…
Santa Monica nursing home tells wrong patient’s family about death
A mix-up of residents at a convalescent home in Santa Monica has upset a woman’s family after they were told she was dead, only to find she’d been confused with another patient. A nurse at Santa Monica Convalescent Center — which is changing its name to Sunset Park Healthcare — told the family of 83-year-old […]
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem
During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LA Bank Exec, 29, Killed in Lightning Strike Near White House
A 29-year-old bank executive from Los Angeles has been identified as one of three people killed in a lightning strike across the street from the White House last week.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Hospital receives high marks for stroke treatment
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The medical center has also launched telestroke services to provide timely...
City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
