Midland, TX

Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.

According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance with weapons. Dispatch operators told investigators that Johnson was threatening the people inside the home with a hatchet.

At the scene, Johnson was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car so officers could continue their investigation. The family said Jonson was angry after a breakup and that an argument started after members of his family tried to talk to him. They said Johnson came in with a cleaver and began hitting the couch, causing damage with the blade. The family said Johnson threatened to “chop” them up.

Johnson later told investigators he “wasn’t lying” when he made the threats.  He then reportedly told police, “When I get out bro, just know, I’m gonna kill the (expletive) out of them.”

Johnson was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday. His bond has been set at a combined $60,000.

