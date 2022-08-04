Read on www.nbcboston.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth
Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© news streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This...
WCVB
Partial closure of Green Line E Branch latest hurdle for MBTA riders
BOSTON — MBTA riders are facing another closure, as part of the Green Line is now closed and under construction for more than two weeks. A partial closure of the Green Line E Branch began Saturday and will stop train service between the Heath Street and Copley stations through Aug. 21. Train service will be replaced with enhanced, parallel Route 39 bus service.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T
If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train. You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.
nbcboston.com
New Video Shows Moment Orange Line Train Caught Fire on Bridge Over Mystic River
New video obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators shows the moment flames started shooting from an Orange Line train stopped over the Mystic River just north of Boston last month, forcing passengers to evacuate onto the bridge. The train fire on July 21 left the front of the Orange Line...
WCVB
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Tuesday as Hot Weather Persists
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the current heat emergency through Tuesday due to the ongoing hot weather. This is now the second time the heat emergency has been extended, after it started last Thursday. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re...
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
nbcboston.com
7 People Injured After Firework Misfires into Crowd in Cumberland, RI
Three adults and four children were sent to the hospital after a firework misfired during a town festival in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday. A firework fired directly into a crowd of people during the packed festival at around 10 p.m., according to WJAR-TV. Members of the crowd say they noticed when they heard a strange popping noise and smelled smoke.
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
whdh.com
Orange Line, parts of Green Line to close at same time
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs. Riders at...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
nbcboston.com
Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms
Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms. Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather. The harbormaster's boat was deployed and...
Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood
Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
nbcboston.com
Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave
Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News’ arborists Paul Bunyan VI and Fredrick Law Olmsted V risked mad dogs and Englishmen by going out in the midday sun this past weekend to survey the damage the still ongoing drought has done to many hundreds of trees planted by the City of Quincy in recent years.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
