Krispy Kreme is ringing in fall early with an assortment of pumpkin spiced doughnuts and beverages. On August 8, the brand officially debuted their new lineup of autumnal goodies, which includes the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut — a dessert rendition of the popular seasonal beverage — and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. A selection of fan favorites, like the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, also made their highly-anticipated comebacks.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO