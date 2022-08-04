ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Wanted For Attempted Murder In Northern Westchester Nabbed In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A 17-year-old wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by officers in Fairfield County on another charge.

The attempted murder took in Northern Westchester County around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

During the incident, a Honda SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Main Street in the City of Peekskill occupied by two women, said Det. Lt. Jack Galusha, of the City of Peekskill Police.

As the vehicle traveled through the traffic light at Main Street and Decatur Avenue, a male began shooting at the vehicle with a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, striking the car and its occupants multiple times, Galusha said.

The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen. The passenger was struck in both legs, he said.

Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-fatal injuries, Galusha said.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 3 by Stamford Police after officers responded to a report of vandalism on Havemeyer Lane around 10:30 a.m., said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

The teen was caught after he and another juvenile ran from officers when they were investigating. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and were able to capture the teen hiding behind a shed behind a Greenwich residence with the help of the K-9 unit, Conklin said.

Both teens were charged with trespassing and interfering with a police officer, Conklin said.

The 17-year-old, who gave officers a fake name, is also being looked at for possibly being involved in a violent crime in Stamford in which an Uber driver was beaten and robbed and his vehicle was stolen on Monday, Aug. 1, Conklin said.

The vehicle was found on Selleck Street, near where the two teens were first spotted, he said.

Currently, Stamford Police are working to acquire permission to collect the teen's DNA in an effort to tie him to the crime, Conklin said.

Back in Peekskill, Galusha says an arrest warrant has been issued for the teen in association with the shooting.

The suspect, who is not being identified due to his age, is remanded to the custody of a correctional facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut pending an extradition process, he added.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vandalism#Greenwich#Uber#Violent Crime#Honda#The Stamford Police#K 9
Daily Voice

ID Sought For Suspect In Lehigh Valley Vandalism Spree (PHOTOS)

Recognize him? Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect in a vandalism spree in the Lehigh Valley area. The man pictured above is a suspect in a string of vandalism incidents that occurred in the center city of Bethlehem overnight between Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, Bethlehem Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 9.
BETHLEHEM, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed For More Than A Dozen Commercial Burglaries In Suffolk County, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged for allegedly burglarizing more than a dozen businesses since May, police announced. Robert Porter, age 55, of Kings Park, was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Anti-Crime officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine, according to the SCPD.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Duo Sentenced For Killing Victim With Machetes In Uniondale Woods

Two MS-13 members were sentenced for murdering a 22-year-old man with machetes in a wooded area on Long Island. Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield

Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut. The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead Behind Newburgh Building, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
334K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy