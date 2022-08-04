Read on www.whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
Obituary: Donna Mae McKenzie
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Mae McKenzie, age 94; she met her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Donna was born on June 16, 1928, to Vern and Edith Tucker in Ashley, Illinois. A devoted Christian, she served as a pianist for many years at the United Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sidney. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched. Her love of gardening, bird watching and playing the piano was her favorite past times.
ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County
Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
