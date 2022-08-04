Centre County gets ready for Ag Progress Days

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural show is making its return to Centre County.

Ag Progress Days, hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, takes place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center located at 2710 West Pine Grove Road. This year marks the 46th time that the event has been at the research center.

Each day Ag Progress Days will begin at 9 a.m. but will end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and then at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Admission to Ag Progress Days is also free.

At the Ag Progress Days there is expected to be over 400 exhibitors from at least 30 states and even two provinces of Canada. Out of the 46,000 folks that are expected to attend the event, about 60 percent are are actively engaged in agriculture or related professions.

Below is a list of activities that will be featured at Ag Progress Days:

80+ acres for Crops and Machinery Demonstrations

55 acres for Indoor and Outdoor Exhibits

40+ Educational Presentations to Ask the Experts and On-Demand Video Resources

30 Active Demonstrations around the grounds on topics such as Healthy Lifestyle, Cooking, Ag Safety & Health, Farm & Business, Animals & Livestock, Equine, Agronomic Crops & Soils, and Forest & Wildlife

20 Equipment Demonstrations for Equipment and Field Machinery

20 Meetings for Agricultural Associations and Governmental Agencies

15 Youth and 4H activities such as Sunflower Maze, Pollinators, Rabbits, Wildlife, Plants, Insects, and Family Fun

5 Tours to highlight current research activities at the Research Center and Virtual Tours

7 Local Non-Profit Food Vendors

2 Locations for Antiques in the Pasto Agricultural Museum and the Tractor Display

2 Special Events may be held: Penn State Ag Alumni Ice Cream Social and College of Ag, Dean’s Town Hall Session

More information about the upcoming Ag Progress Days event can be found on Penn State’s College of Agricultural Services website.

