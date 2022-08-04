ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County gets ready for Ag Progress Days

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T675_0h55iTIn00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural show is making its return to Centre County.

Ag Progress Days, hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, takes place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center located at 2710 West Pine Grove Road. This year marks the 46th time that the event has been at the research center.

Each day Ag Progress Days will begin at 9 a.m. but will end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and then at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Admission to Ag Progress Days is also free.

Power outages across Central Pennsylvania region

At the Ag Progress Days there is expected to be over 400 exhibitors from at least 30 states and even two provinces of Canada. Out of the 46,000 folks that are expected to attend the event, about 60 percent are are actively engaged in agriculture or related professions.

Below is a list of activities that will be featured at Ag Progress Days:

  • 80+ acres for Crops and Machinery Demonstrations
  • 55 acres for Indoor and Outdoor Exhibits
  • 40+ Educational Presentations to Ask the Experts and On-Demand Video Resources
  • 30 Active Demonstrations around the grounds on topics such as Healthy Lifestyle, Cooking, Ag Safety & Health, Farm & Business, Animals & Livestock, Equine, Agronomic Crops & Soils, and Forest & Wildlife
  • 20 Equipment Demonstrations for Equipment and Field Machinery
  • 20 Meetings for Agricultural Associations and Governmental Agencies
  • 15 Youth and 4H activities such as Sunflower Maze, Pollinators, Rabbits, Wildlife, Plants, Insects, and Family Fun
  • 5 Tours to highlight current research activities at the Research Center and Virtual Tours
  • 7 Local Non-Profit Food Vendors
  • 2 Locations for Antiques in the Pasto Agricultural Museum and the Tractor Display
  • 2 Special Events may be held: Penn State Ag Alumni Ice Cream Social and College of Ag, Dean’s Town Hall Session

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the upcoming Ag Progress Days event can be found on Penn State’s College of Agricultural Services website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Centre County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Altoona VA medical center holding job fair for nurses, aides

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Veterans Affairs medical center in Altoona is looking to hire more nurses during an upcoming job fair. James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be hosting the career fair on Friday, Aug. 12 in its main parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center will be doing […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Wolf Visits Center County Farm

Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Centre County Thursday to talk about the State’s Farm Bill. That Bill continues to pay dividends for the State’s Economy. Governor Wolf visiting a farm in Centre County where the Seventh Generation of the same family is now working the farm. The Governor says that’s one of the pluses of the Farm Bill, to help stabilize family farming in Pennsylvania.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vision Together 2025 donates $2k to youth fitness academy

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy was gifted $2,000 to help fund an educational field trip that will teach them more about WWII. Vision Together 2025 is working with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which administers the Blache Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund, to make a field trip to the […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Professions#Canada#Cooking#Ag Progress Days#Penn State
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of July 11-15, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded July 11-15 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona community comes together for recovery walk

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships hosted a recovery walk in downtown Altoona Saturday morning. Judy Rosser, the executive director of the Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships said there were over 200 people representing over 450 years of recovery. She said the most important part is that people understand that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Shapiro visits Central Pa as election nears

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro visited State College Saturday for a summer picnic for Democrat voters. Shapiro, along with Sharif Street, State Senator and PA Democratic Party Chair, Mike Molesbich, candidate for Congress CD 15, Representative Scott Conklin, candidate for reelection: District 77, Paul Takac, candidate for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WTAJ

Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes

WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Mall Casino decision continues to be on hold

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discussions surrounding the proposed mini-casino in State College continue, and it looks like those conversations will go on for a little while longer. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will be holding off on the decision until November at the earliest, according to a hearing officer’s scheduling order. Tentatively, arguments on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County

- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Community Hospital seeks, and will train, hospice volunteers

Lewisburg,Pa. — Hospice of Evangelical is looking for new volunteers. Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and the desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Hospice of Evangelical will hold its annual volunteer training on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Evangelical building located at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTRF

U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Oz makes stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the November election draws closer, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a few stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties. On Thursday, Oz made a stop at the Morrisons Cove Dairy Show in Martinsburg after visiting the Martinsburg Fire Hall. Oz’s visits focused on listening to what local farmers had to say about their struggles, especially as rising prices have taken a toll on a lot of Pennsylvanians.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update for work ahead of Ag Progress Days

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Job ahead of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. Drivers on Route 26 travel a temporary roadway through the construction zone. Drivers traveling the work zone will not encounter lane restrictions from Monday, August 8, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy