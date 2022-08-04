Vegetation Fire Growing Rapidly Near Clearlake Prompting Road Closures and Evacuations

Read on mendofever.com
ksro.com
Traffic Delays Expected for Todd Road Over Crossing
Drivers planning to travel Todd Road in Santa Rosa should expect some traffic delays starting today and lasting through late September. Caltrans crews will be repairing bridge railings on a Highway 101 over crossing on Todd Road. During the first phase of repairs, westbound traffic may be detoured as far as four-miles around the Todd Road over crossing. Caltrans says it’s making the railings sturdier, easier to maintain, and improving safety on the road in the event of a crash. Work will be done on the north side railings first.
mendofever.com
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Air Ambulance Requested After Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
mendofever.com
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
ksro.com
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
The Mendocino Voice
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Occupant of burning house escapes, pets perish in fire
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The occupant of a burning single-story residence in Petaluma managed to escape to safety Saturday, but three pets perished, according to the Petaluma Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure on 10th Street between B and D streets, arriving within five minutes. During the fire, the electrical service line to […]
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Mendocino County
The California Highway Patrol reported a recent fatal pedestrian crash near Highway 101 in Mendocino County. The car vs. pedestrian accident took place around 4:20 a.m. on the West Road offramp from southbound Highway 101, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash Near Highway 101. A preliminary...
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
mendofever.com
A Ukiah Man’s Journey to an All-Electric Home
The following is a press release issued by Pletcher Consulting:. In pursuing his long-term commitment to lower his carbon footprint, over the past 40 years Mike Cannon has converted his Ukiah home from all-electric to all-natural gas and now back again to all-electric energy. The Pilates instructor and former forester...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Fairfield. According to the officials, a person was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. The victim was struck [..]
Lake County News
Firefighters continue work in Ogulin fire area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The fire that began Thursday afternoon and moved at a fast rate in the Clearlake area ultimately was controlled before it could destroy any structures, while authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of setting the fire. The Ogulin fire, first dispatched just before 1 p.m....
mendofever.com
Eggs Thrown At Vehicle, Male And Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 08.06.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Outside Screaming, Illegal Dumping – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.06.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
