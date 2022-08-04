ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, AR

Obituary: Jean Brokaw Bynum

Jean Brokaw Bynum was born on, Saturday, January 27, 1934, to Everett “Cricket” and Oma Rodgers Brokaw at Quarry B in Batesville, Arkansas. She passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, in Batesville, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight sisters, Betty Harris-White, Billie...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Donna Mae McKenzie

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Mae McKenzie, age 94; she met her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Donna was born on June 16, 1928, to Vern and Edith Tucker in Ashley, Illinois. A devoted Christian, she served as a pianist for many years at the United Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sidney. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched. Her love of gardening, bird watching and playing the piano was her favorite past times.
SIDNEY, AR
whiterivernow.com

ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County

Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens

After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
NEWPORT, AR

