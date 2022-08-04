With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Mae McKenzie, age 94; she met her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Donna was born on June 16, 1928, to Vern and Edith Tucker in Ashley, Illinois. A devoted Christian, she served as a pianist for many years at the United Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sidney. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched. Her love of gardening, bird watching and playing the piano was her favorite past times.

SIDNEY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO