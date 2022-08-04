ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end. On Monday, Aug. 1, the owners announced on social media they will be open for one more week. The restaurant will close its doors permanently on...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Jean Brokaw Bynum

Jean Brokaw Bynum was born on, Saturday, January 27, 1934, to Everett “Cricket” and Oma Rodgers Brokaw at Quarry B in Batesville, Arkansas. She passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, in Batesville, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight sisters, Betty Harris-White, Billie...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties

The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
MARION COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
City
Cave City, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
KTLO

3 escape when vehicle catches fire near MH

A vehicle traveling in an area northeast of Mountain Home caught fire on Friday. The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape the fire near the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane. According to a spokesperson from the Northeast Lakeside Fire Protection District, the fire was sparked...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers

Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Perkins
Kait 8

Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot might have been sold in Illinois, but someone in Jonesboro won $2 million. Judy Dudley of Lake City was taking her mom to the chiropractor on Thursday when she stopped at Kum & Go, 4810 East Highland, and bought a Quick Pick.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Cold Brew#Citizens Bank#Paralegal#White River#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blue Moon Coffee#North Central#First Community Bank#Centennial Bank#1455 Myers St
whiterivernow.com

ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County

Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Donna Mae McKenzie

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Mae McKenzie, age 94; she met her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Donna was born on June 16, 1928, to Vern and Edith Tucker in Ashley, Illinois. A devoted Christian, she served as a pianist for many years at the United Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sidney. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched. Her love of gardening, bird watching and playing the piano was her favorite past times.
SIDNEY, AR
Kait 8

One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed. According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street. Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that...
WEINER, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kait 8

Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
JONESBORO, AR
KTTS

Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson

(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy