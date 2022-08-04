Read on www.whiterivernow.com
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
Kait 8
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end. On Monday, Aug. 1, the owners announced on social media they will be open for one more week. The restaurant will close its doors permanently on...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jean Brokaw Bynum
Jean Brokaw Bynum was born on, Saturday, January 27, 1934, to Everett “Cricket” and Oma Rodgers Brokaw at Quarry B in Batesville, Arkansas. She passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, in Batesville, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight sisters, Betty Harris-White, Billie...
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
KTLO
3 escape when vehicle catches fire near MH
A vehicle traveling in an area northeast of Mountain Home caught fire on Friday. The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape the fire near the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane. According to a spokesperson from the Northeast Lakeside Fire Protection District, the fire was sparked...
KTLO
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
Kait 8
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot might have been sold in Illinois, but someone in Jonesboro won $2 million. Judy Dudley of Lake City was taking her mom to the chiropractor on Thursday when she stopped at Kum & Go, 4810 East Highland, and bought a Quick Pick.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
ozarkradionews.com
Mammoth Spring Man Arrest for Inflicting Life-Threatening Injury on Family Member
Mammoth Spring, AR. – A Mammoth Spring man has been arrested and has been charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Battery after he inflicted life-threatening injuries on his nephew. The Mammoth Spring PD and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at a residence on July 30th, where...
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
whiterivernow.com
ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County
Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donna Mae McKenzie
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Mae McKenzie, age 94; she met her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Donna was born on June 16, 1928, to Vern and Edith Tucker in Ashley, Illinois. A devoted Christian, she served as a pianist for many years at the United Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sidney. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched. Her love of gardening, bird watching and playing the piano was her favorite past times.
Kait 8
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed. According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street. Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that...
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
