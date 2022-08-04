Read on www.news-daily.com
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness
ATLANTA — A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate...
Clayton News Daily
John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May. The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
Clayton News Daily
Kentucky flood survivors hope for another miracle as they brace for more rain
With another flood watch in place in eastern Kentucky, people here are hoping and praying for one more miracle. Some saw it as a miracle they survived the historic flooding more than a week ago. They might feel it could take another to survive the aftermath -- the mud and debris of destroyed houses and businesses, the pain of dozens of lives lost and many missing, and the trauma of their experiences.
