DouYu And ING Group Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 5 days ago
via.news

Towers Watson & Co Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.16% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Towers Watson & Co (TW) jumping 4.16% to $72.16 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Towers Watson & Co is 291060, 63.35% below its average volume of 794166. Towers Watson & Co’s last...
STOCKS
via.news

Carnival Plc Stock Over 21% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose by a staggering 21.68% in 14 days from $7.61 to $9.26 at 16:03 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Carnival Plc’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Zillow Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 5.61% Rise On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group (Z) jumping 5.61% to $39.14 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Zillow Group is 3927570, 12.33% below its average volume of 4480110. Zillow Group’s last close was $37.06, 66.81% below its...
STOCKS
via.news

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Over 25% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) jumped by a staggering 25.98% in 7 days from $9.97 to $12.56 at 16:29 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Amicus Therapeutics’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals And U.S. Gold Corp Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session

(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Telefonica, and Lloyds Banking Group. Rank Financial Asset...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
via.news

Zillow Group Stock Was Up By 5.46% On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group (ZG) jumping 5.46% to $39.41 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Zillow Group is 759911, 31.55% below its average volume of 1110190. Zillow Group’s last close was $37.37, 82.41% below its...
STOCKS
via.news

Hormel Foods And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Avista Corporation (AVA), DTE Energy Company (DTE), Hormel Foods (HRL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
MARKETS
via.news

Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund, And UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, And Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund (MCA), UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS (UVE), Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Share of Beneficial Interest (NXJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Aurora Cannabis Stock 9.67% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumping 9.67% to $1.65 on Monday while NYSE rose 0.36% to $15,328.79. Today’s last reported volume for Aurora Cannabis is 12454700, 11.5% above its average volume of 11169600. Aurora Cannabis’s last close was $1.50, 84.8% under its...
STOCKS
via.news

LendingTree Stock Was 8.03% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree jumping 8.03% to $46.68 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Volume. Today’s last...
STOCKS
via.news

BlackBerry Stock Is 21% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) jumped by a staggering 21.75% in 14 days from $5.7 to $6.94 at 16:07 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. BlackBerry’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. (AEE), West Bancorporation (WTBA), Hope Bancorp (HOPE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 8 August, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 19,897.64, 4.82% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.96% up from...
STOCKS
via.news

Hercules Technology Growth Capital, And Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC), Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU), Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) 14.45 -1.57% 9.13% 2022-07-23 23:49:05. 2 Western...
