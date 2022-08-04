Ecopetrol S.A. Already 5% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open

Read on via.news
Related
via.news
Snap Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) slid by a staggering 28.82% in 30 days from $14.26 to $10.15 at 14:54 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.28% to $15,224.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Snap’s last close...
via.news
Zai Lab Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) jumped 9.11% to $44.55 at 15:08 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.8% to $12,618.94, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Nano Dimension Already 6% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Nano Dimension‘s pre-market value is already 6.32% down. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Nano Dimension (NNDM) jumping 2.65% to $3.48. NASDAQ rose 0.41% to $12,720.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) rising 4.04% to $9.26 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 0.5% to $12,657.55. Today’s last reported volume for TherapeuticsMD is 131908, 91.45% below its average volume of 1542970. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $8.90, 83.21% under its 52-week high of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
Rock Stock Slides 8% At Session Start On Friday, Underperform Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) fell 8.79% to $9.39 at 10:07 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.28% to $15,224.21, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Euroseas Ltd. And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Southern Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Southern Company (SO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR), Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Etsy Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) jumped by a staggering 26.47% in 30 days from $86.04 to $108.82 at 15:38 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.94% to $12,601.18, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. Etsy’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 6.06% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 6.06% to $21.89 on Friday while NASDAQ fell 0.5% to $12,657.55. Today’s last reported volume for Arcturus Therapeutics is 357624, 44.17% below its average volume of 640588. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $20.64, 68.25% under its...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Is 24% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 24.25% in 14 days from $3.34 to $4.15 at 20:24 EST on Sunday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.5% to $12,657.55, following the last session’s downward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
via.news
NortonLifeLock Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Fall So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) slid 8.16% to $24.43 at 14:17 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.56% to $12,648.73, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
ImmunoGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose by a staggering 20.84% in 7 days from $4.51 to $5.45 at 20:25 EST on Sunday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.5% to $12,657.55, following the last session’s downward trend. ImmunoGen’s last close...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bearish By 22% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped by a staggering 22.83% in 14 days from $1.27 to $0.98 at 20:28 EST on Sunday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.5% to $12,657.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Aspen Group’s...
via.news
Enstar Group Limited, And Agree Realty Corporation, And Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) 25.00 0.68% 7.14% 2022-08-03 13:14:05. 2 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 75.63...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock 11.76% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) rising 11.76% to $7.59 on Friday while NASDAQ fell 0.5% to $12,657.55. Today’s last reported volume for Tattooed Chef is 1258320, 151.87% above its average volume of 499590. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $6.79, 73.21% under its...
via.news
FAT Brands Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) jumped 8.99% to $9.70 at 15:02 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $12,618.94, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 8% On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) jumped 8.17% to $3.44 at 16:04 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.94% to $12,601.18, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Friday, 5 August, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 5,566.75, 2.05% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.85% up from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Sunday, 7 August, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,984.80, 6.13% up since the last session’s close. S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Range. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s daily highs and lows,...
Comments / 0