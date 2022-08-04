ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Farm and Dairy

Furniture, prints, glassware, china, lawn mower, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Several Complete Homes combined large auction check website for updates, 2005 Z71 Chevrolet Avalanche 221,104 miles 4 door PA inspected all new brakes and rotors, enclosed trailer, utility trailer with ramp gate, Nice lot of clean-Living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, bedroom sets, dining sets, end tables coffee tables, sofa tables, lighted curio cabinet, sofas, recliners, rockers, antiques and collectibles, crocks, primitives, decorator lamps, floor lamps, bookcases, decorative prints, collectible glassware and china, clean household goods, hand and garden tools, ladders, lawn mower, pressure washer, rototiller, & more; bring someone with you. Great stuff with second auctioneer selling a variety of items at 5:30 P.M.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mills, lathe, radial drill, welders, Fork trucks, racks, and misc.

P.O. Box 209, Portersville, Pa. 16051 • 724-368-9788- 724-368-9839 Fax. hartlandmachinery@gmail.com • See hartlandauctions.com for details. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector. Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions,...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

A Mexican restaurant in Niles was hit with some window damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the building. The incident occurred at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time 21 News crews arrived at the scene, the...
NILES, OH
Salem, OH
Ohio Cars
Salem, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Farm equipment, wood, tools, and misc.

WELL MAINTAINED FARM EQUIPMENT. `65 JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. `56 JOHN DEERE CRAWLER. `57 FERGUSON TRACTOR. STUMP GRINDER. JOHN DEERE EQUIPMENT. WOOD. TOOLS. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 8/10/22. 5 & less lots from 8:30 to 11:30 am. 6 & more lots to 12:00 to 2:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the 1st 5 items at Noon then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
CANFIELD, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Get the August 2022 print edition

The August 2022 print edition of NEWS On the Green is available at all our distribution points. If you like what you read, please consider subscribing or donating. We need consistent revenue to keep the news coming. Find your copy at these outlets:. OHIO. BROOKFIELD. Brookfield Sparkle Market, 7229 Warren...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Farm and Dairy

Stained glass church window, carousel horse collection, guns, and misc.

Stained Glass Church Window. Wine Rack/Cabinet Bar with Leather Seat Hardwood Bar Stools. Beer/Neon Signs-Bud Light, Zima, Budweiser, Lite Ice, Miller, etc. Victrola- Williams and Sons Chicago with Old Records. Singer-Treadle Quarter Sawn Oak. Cabinet- Lighted Etch Glass. Oak Curio- lighted. Dinette Table with Leaf. Buffet/Server. Executive Desk, Bookcase. Leather top Cherry Kneehole Desk, Leather Executive chair, Oak Cabinet/TV Stand-Nice. Couch, Chair, Loveseat-All Recliners…
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
plasticstoday.com

Aurora Plastics Breaks Ground on Ohio Expansion

Aurora Plastics broke ground yesterday for the expansion of its operations located in Streetsboro, OH. The company said the expansion will allow it to grow its thermoplastic compounding capabilities in rigid PVC, rigid PVC alloys, and CPVC. It expects to add more than 100 million pounds of new capacity once the project is completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

FFA & 4H News

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Stark County Dairy Judging Team traveled to Wooster, Ohio, Feb. 23 to participate in the Ohio State University Agricultural and... Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Lordstown landfill sued for $5M by neighbor over dust and odor allegations

A Leavittsburg woman has filed a more than $5 million class action negligence and nuisance lawsuit alleging that a nearby landfill isn’t doing enough to prevent dust and smelly odors from drifting onto neighboring properties. Mari Nagy lives less than two-and-a-half miles northwest of Lordstown Construction Recovery, which accepts...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon firefighters rescue pooch who plunged into the Shenango River

People in the City of Sharon have another reason to be proud of their firefighters. Members of the Sharon Fire Department Wednesday night rescued a dog named Dexter who fell into the Shenango River near the Silver Street Bridge. The rescuers say Dexter was a little scared and kept swimming...
SHARON, PA
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Railroad crossing repairs planned in Beaver Township

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning County next week. All work is weather permitting. State Route 626 railroad crossing repairs, Beaver Township: Beginning Thursday, state Route 616 between East Calla Road and Forest Avenue will be closed through Aug. 15. The detour will be state Route 626 to state Route 7 to state Route 164.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

