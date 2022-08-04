Aurora Plastics broke ground yesterday for the expansion of its operations located in Streetsboro, OH. The company said the expansion will allow it to grow its thermoplastic compounding capabilities in rigid PVC, rigid PVC alloys, and CPVC. It expects to add more than 100 million pounds of new capacity once the project is completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

