ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The "She-Hulk" Creators Discussed The Show's Questionable CGI, And They Made A Good Point

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk3Ea_0h55JGFV00

The star, creator, and producer of She-Hulk addressed the show's CGI at a panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzCTq_0h55JGFV00
Marvel / Via youtube.com

For context, the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series was criticized by many for the visual effects surrounding the show's protagonist, Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk).

she-hulk cgi lookin like

@sagehyden 10:19 PM - 17 May 2022

Then, over the past few weeks, stories from people who have worked on Marvel's VFX began to emerge — painting a picture of unreasonable deadlines, grueling work hours, and even "bullying."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkdD9_0h55JGFV00
Marvel / Via youtube.com

So, when talking about the look of She-Hulk , star Tatiana Maslany said , "I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work. Obviously, much quicker than should be given to them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJODM_0h55JGFV00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I know there’s lots of eyes on the CG and critique or whatever. I do think we have to be super conscious of how work conditions aren’t always optimal and that they’ve made these amazing strides in the industry and the tech," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cU5Gf_0h55JGFV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Producer Kat Coiro echoed Tatiana's thoughts, saying, “We stand in solidarity with what they say. The truth is we work with them but we’re not behind the scenes on these long nights and days."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBHsv_0h55JGFV00
Marvel / Via youtube.com

“It’s just a massive undertaking to have a show of this scale where the main character is CG, it’s a very overwhelming and ginormous thing to take on and it’s terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and feel the workload is too massive,” series creator Jessica Gao said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExlDl_0h55JGFV00
Marvel / Via youtube.com

“I think everybody on this panel stands in solidarity with all workers and is very pro good working conditions," Jessica continued, to which Tatiana added, “Pro union."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xE9YX_0h55JGFV00
Marvel / Via youtube.com

Producer Kat also acknowledged comments surrounding the protagonist's body, saying , “There’s a lot of talk about her body type. We based her a lot on Olympian athletes, not bodybuilders, but I think if we’d gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it’s very hard to win when you make women’s bodies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25R6ex_0h55JGFV00
Marvel / Via youtube.com

She-Hulk has been delayed — but only by a day, as Marvel recently announced the series would be hitting Disney+ on Aug. 18, rather than Aug. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Cgi#She Hulk#Marvel#Vfx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy