ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Dianne S. Ringer Heyer

Dianne S. Ringer Heyer, 74, of Orefield, formerly of Germansville, died July 28, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of John W. Heyer and the late Roger E. Ringer. Born Feb. 10, 1948, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence H. and...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

John Herbert Wexler

John Herbert Wexler, 86, from Allentown, died on July 30, 2022, in the Inpatient Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Alicia M. (O’Donnell) Wexler. Born Aug. 13, 1935, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha J. (Artopher)...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Paul Stetz

Paul Stetz, 97, of Schnecksville, died on July 29, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. The beloved husband of Helen (Hregician) Stetz, the couple was married 73 years. Born in Coplay, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Sokilka) Stetz. He was a proud U.S. Army...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrance, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Ernest, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
Allentown, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
lvpnews.com

Theater Review: Actors in ‘Rent’ at NCC have Broadway-bound talent

Every once in a while, in a Lehigh Valley musical, you see young actors who have Broadway-and-beyond talent. You make a mental note: “I saw them when ... “. Such is the production of “Rent,” through Aug. 7, Northampton Community College Summer Theatre. The July 31 performance was seen for this review.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

NW’s state run comes to end

Northwest Bethlehem southpaw JJ Cruz made up his mind that he was going to pitch the Cyclones to a do-or-die victory in the Connie Mack Baseball State Tournament and tossed an 11-0 shutout in five innings-mercy rule against Centennial (Southampton/Warminster) on July 24 at Limeport Stadium. “I felt great out...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy