Germansville, PA

John Herbert Wexler

John Herbert Wexler, 86, from Allentown, died on July 30, 2022, in the Inpatient Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Alicia M. (O’Donnell) Wexler. Born Aug. 13, 1935, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha J. (Artopher)...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Anna Marie Ehritz

Anna Marie “Mitzi” Ehritz, 87, of Allentown, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, in Country Meadows Retirement Community, Bethlehem. Born in 1935 in Allentown, she was the youngest of three children born to Austrian immigrants, the late Rudolf and Anna (Bartolowitsch) Ehritz, who resided on 4th street, Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Paul Stetz

Paul Stetz, 97, of Schnecksville, died on July 29, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. The beloved husband of Helen (Hregician) Stetz, the couple was married 73 years. Born in Coplay, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Sokilka) Stetz. He was a proud U.S. Army...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
Theater Review: Actors in ‘Rent’ at NCC have Broadway-bound talent

Every once in a while, in a Lehigh Valley musical, you see young actors who have Broadway-and-beyond talent. You make a mental note: “I saw them when ... “. Such is the production of “Rent,” through Aug. 7, Northampton Community College Summer Theatre. The July 31 performance was seen for this review.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
NW’s state run comes to end

Northwest Bethlehem southpaw JJ Cruz made up his mind that he was going to pitch the Cyclones to a do-or-die victory in the Connie Mack Baseball State Tournament and tossed an 11-0 shutout in five innings-mercy rule against Centennial (Southampton/Warminster) on July 24 at Limeport Stadium. “I felt great out...
BETHLEHEM, PA

