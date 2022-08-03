Eastern Kentucky Medical Clinics Are in Desperate Need of Supplies

Read on 103gbfrocks.com
18 Hilariously Creepy Things You Could Say to a Stranger in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois
When it comes to creepy, some things you say to a stranger can catch them off guard, shock them, and make them wonder what you mean. Sometimes, when it's something that's not that weird when you say it to a family member or someone you know, can be super creepy when you say it to a total stranger. Especially, if you say it in passing and just walk on.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois? The Answers May Surprise You
Before we get too deep into this, I want to make something perfectly clear. I did not write this article because I have eyes for any of my first cousins. I have been happily married for 20 years to a woman to who I have no blood relation whatsoever. Although, if you believe that we are all descended from Adam and Eve, you could argue that we are all blood-related. But, we won't go down that path. No, the reason I wrote this article is because of a graphic Reddit user, u/homesteader recently shared in the Kentucky subreddit. One that shows which states you can marry your first cousin with no stipulations, those where you can with some stipulations, and those where you absolutely cannot no matter how badly you want to. I must admit, like homesteader, I was surprised by the answers for our part of the country.
Hungry? Do You Know if its Illegal to Eat While Driving in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Ever been so hungry you hit the drive-thru and immediately open the bag to shove in a mouth full of burger and fries? Did you know it could be illegal to do that in Kentucky?. Maybe I shouldn't admit in public that I've eaten while driving but it's true. I actually have done it on multiple occasions. I have a busy life and have to be efficient with my time. Now I'm learning this may not have been the best thing to do. I was reading an article from out of Illinois that asked the very same thing of drivers in that state and it got me to thinking I wonder what the law is in Kentucky.
Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia
Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
August Sturgeon Moon Is Final Supermoon of 2022 to Rise Over Indiana, Kentucky & Tennessee
Moving through phases of light and dark about every 29 days, the moon presents us with a beautiful gift from Mother Nature with a full moon shining down on us - but sometimes that moon is extra special. You might even say it's super!. A Moon of Many Names. The...
Watch Giant Fish Fin Hit Indiana Man Right Between the Legs While His Kids Laugh Hysterically
Some of my best childhood memories are of going fishing with my dad. He was a member of several fishing clubs including the Bassmasters. So, he had all the cool lures and fish-finding equipment. There were a couple of times when I can remember the fish turning the tables on...
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
New Post Office Text Scam Targeting Indiana Residents
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times, if the people who develop scams could put that ingenuity into something positive and productive, imagine how better the world will be. Until that day happens (and I'm not holding my breath that it will), the rest of us have to be on top of our game to spot one when they come after us.
Indiana CenterPoint Energy Customers: Here’s What To Do If You See Downed Power Lines
Mother nature decided to roll into August with quite a roar. Storms brought high winds, hail, and a lot of rain and lightning to the Evansville area, and the rain isn't over yet. What If My Power Is Out?. CenterPoint Energy customers can sign up for updates, and estimated times...
