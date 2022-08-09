ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Perseid meteor shower 2022 webcast: Watch the 'shooting stars' live online tonight!

By Samantha Mathewson
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

The annual Perseid meteor shower is approaching its peak, and you can enjoy the event live online.

The 2022 Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak between Aug. 11 and 12. However, the bright moonlight from August's full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 11 will complicate viewing the meteor shower's peak, which is why the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a live webcast on Aug. 9 , before the moon reaches peak brightness. The webcast will begin at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Aug. 10) , weather permitting.

"Because of the full moon on the night of their peak, we will run this live feed two days earlier, so our satellite will be below the horizon, with still a very good number of meteors!" Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project wrote .

Related : Perseid meteor shower 2022 guide: When, where & how to see it

Best cameras for astrophotography

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rx9yM_0h559vfn00

(Image credit: Nikon)

If you're looking for a good camera for meteor showers and astrophotography, our top pick is the Nikon D850 . Check out our best cameras for astrophotography for more and prepare for the tau Herculids with our guide on how to photograph a meteor shower .

The Virtual Telescope Project's live webcast on Aug. 9 will begin at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Aug. 10) and share any meteors captured by the telescopes' wide-field cameras. You'll also be able to watch on Space.com, courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project.

The Perseids meteor shower is active every year from mid-July to late August, when Earth passes through the debris remnants, or bits of ice and rock, left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle . The Perseids peak as Earth passes through the densest and dustiest area of the comet's trail.

Most years, under clear skies and low light pollution, Perseid viewers can expect to see between 50 and 100 visible meteors, or "shooting stars," per hour at the shower's peak.

Related stories:

The greatest meteor storms of all time
Meteor brightens up the sky above Sydney as peak meteor showers arrive
6 meteor showers will likely offer better views than the Perseids this summer

However, the bright light from the August full moon, which is also a supermoon (since the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit), will make it difficult to see many meteors. This year, viewers should expect the average number of visible meteors to linger between 10 and 20 per hour at best during its peak, according to a statement from NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.

Therefore, the best time to look for Perseids this year is in the pre-dawn hours when the moon is below the horizon, a few days before the peak. If you aren't able to go outside and enjoy the annual meteor shower, be sure to catch the Virtual Telescope Project's live webcast on Aug. 9, when the moon is expected to set about 60 minutes before dawn, offering a short window of dark skies to observe more meteors.

Follow Samantha Mathewson @Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cooke
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Earth#Gmt#Nikon
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.

This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
EARTH SCIENCE
Space.com

Space.com

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy