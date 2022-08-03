Watch out seniors: Kids play pickleball with the pros

ENGLEWOOD — Skyler Hicks ran up to the ball, whacked it and concentrated on her next move.

She repeated it and won the pickleball volley.

The 12-year-old incoming L.A. Ainger Middle Schooler played against professionals at the Englewood Sports Complex recently.

Skyler was joined by Kaleigh Campbell, 10, Taylor Anderson, 12, Zoe Mann, 14, Trey Anderson, 13, Benjy Bruno, 11, Owen Mann, 12, and Jullien Edwards, 11.

The kids from the Englewood Boys & Girls Club were invited to play pickleball for the first time.

“I liked volleying for the ball,” she said. “We were going back and forth.”

Pro Sally Lutz of diNGK Sports Pickleball, said the Boys & Girls Club members did well during the morning session with other pros Sarah Saari, Scott Tingley and players Cheryl McDonough and Susi Ruettimann. They said they are eager to work with the students again, especially because they focused and enjoyed the newly introduced game.

“I really think they did well for not having experience playing before,” Lutz said. “Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world. We are seeing younger children on the courts.”

Lutz said the sport is great for people of all ages and sizes. She said there are players in their 80s and 90s and others much younger.

Myakka Elementary School student Kaleigh Campbell, 10, said she enjoyed playing with the pros.

“I liked it,” she said. “I want to come back.”

Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Jessica Anderson said the pros helped student learn what is pickleball and how it’s played to build skill levels. She said the only equipment needed is a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

“It’s easy on the joints, and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,” she said. “I was really impressed seeing it played by people of all ages. It’s challenging and competitive, I think I could do it.”

The pros and players asked students if they would like to return during the Christmas break. The students all cheered and said they would gladly come back to play.