ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

This Gainesville gastropub was once a hub for oil changes and gasoline

By Rachel Estes
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbuzQ_0h558Ieb00
The new Standard Service restaurant and taproom in Gainesville displays old photos from when it was a service station. - photo by Scott Rogers

Before it became a filling station for bites and brews, downtown Gainesville’s newest gastropub was a hub for oil changes and gasoline.

Opened in June at 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway, the walls of Standard Service are adorned with photographs and memorabilia circa 1970s, a tributary nod to its predecessor, Harold Latimer Texaco Service Station.

Harold Latimer owned and operated the service station from 1969-1973.

There was no Jesse Jewell Parkway back in those days, according to Harold’s son, Jack Latimer. Folks found the service station using the address 400 Broad St., or by recognizable landmarks: Bay Way Laundry next door near the spot where IHOP sits today or, across the street, “another little bitty station,” a lumber company and dirt alley now occupied by Wild Wing Cafe and M&M, a “real popular restaurant, especially with all the church people on Sunday.”

“We used to walk across the street and get plates of food. It was just right there,” Jack said.

As an adolescent, Jack often pumped gas and washed cars at the station, which was managed by his elder brother-in-law, Ronald Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk03J_0h558Ieb00
Standard Service, a new restaurant and taproom in downtown Gainesville, was once Harold Latimer's Texaco Service Station, pictured here in 1971. Photo courtesy Jack Latimer

Not having a driver’s license at the time, Jack would commute after school and on Saturdays by way of a Schwinn Sting-Ray.

“It looked like a little chopper. I’d ride my bicycle from over close to Gainesville High to that station. Back then, it was OK. They built McDonald’s (around 1969 or 1970) right up there where it is now, and my brother-in-law — I bet I spent a million dollars of his money going up there and getting us some Big Macs. It might be about two or three times a day I’d go up there and get us something to eat. We didn’t get tired of it. Then I’d come back and might help wash a car.”

Opened, to Jack’s estimate, sometime in the 1940s, Harold bought the service station from Ray West in 1969.

In the early 2000s, the building housed Troy Millikan’s law office and the facade was bricked over. Millikan’s office relocated to Green Street in 2019, and the building sat vacant until it was bought by Standard Service.

Some relics of the past withstood the test of time, like a window with the number 400 above the station’s entryway that, found under the flooring during renovations, is part of Standard Service’s interior design.

“History is important (to) a building. … You go into some of these other little Georgia towns, like Milledgeville and some of these other towns that are more into the history, they don’t tear down; they restore. And that’s what Gainesville is just kind of starting to do. It’s a miracle they didn’t just bulldoze (the station).”

Jack had a chance to tour his boyhood haunt while it was under construction to become Standard Service — a nostalgic trip down memory lane that edged toward emotional.

“When I first pulled up and got out of my truck, it was weird — I hadn’t been there since I was 16 years old. It nearly made me feel like crying, because everything was different — the street, the buildings. Nothing was like it used to be. There used to be railroad tracks right there. I was seeing all that in my mind how it used to be, and then how it looks now. It looks like you went to Mars and stayed 50 years and then came back. Nothing’s like it was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJfht_0h558Ieb00

Inside, whispers of the station’s past life still clung to the walls.

“When I went in, I said, ‘Wow, we used to sit right here, and this right over here was my dad’s office. Back here was the tire changing room.’ It was divided for the lube and greasing area and changing oil, and then on over here at the end was the wash area. I said, ‘Man, I haven’t been in here, right in this spot, since I was helping wash cars.’”

Decades later, Jack’s first dining experience in the renovated station — which, he said, was nothing short of “killer” — was in that very spot.

“I was sitting there eating and kind of started laughing to myself, ‘cause I thought, ‘Who would ever dream in 1971 that you’d be sitting right here in 2022, and you’d be eating in a killer restaurant?”

The Latimer dynasty started with Jack’s grandfather, John, who opened the family’s service station and grocery store on Athens Street in 1934.

Many longtime residents associate the Latimer name with Texaco, but when John first got into business, his gasoline was Gulf — that is, until he tore that station down and built the Athens Street flagship Texaco directly across the thoroughfare in 1947, according to Jack.

“This was before Walmart, when a mom-and-pop store was important. There (were) about four generations of people that had traded with Latimer’s on Athens Street. It was like 90% credit — you could come in there and just charge (the items to your account) ‘cause we knew you and everything. There were people that charged their whole month of groceries and then paid for it at the end of the month, all my life and before.”

Like charging a tab at the local grocer, several pieces of the economic landscape have changed over the years, including the cost of electricity. One of the first Georgia Power bills Jack found for the station came out to a whopping $9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RP8L8_0h558Ieb00

The Latimer family has lived in and around Talmo, tucked between Jefferson and Gainesville in Jackson County, since the 1800s, according to Jack.

Raised on a farm, John and his brothers joined the Army when World War I began. John was sent to France to work with the world’s first mechanized ambulance corp, according to Jack.

“He had to learn how to tear his engine down and fix it in the dark. If you were out on the front picking up (wounded soldiers) and something was torn up, you had to fix it.”

After about a year or two, John returned home and to farming — that is, until the boll weevil hit, Jack said, and then, in 1929, the Depression.

“Everybody was losing everything. They moved to town and my grandfather had another ace up his sleeve. He was a mechanic that you couldn’t believe. He had a lot of friends and he acquired that gas station — it was a garage and gas station. And from 1934 all the way up till he died in 1969, he was a top-notch mechanic on cars and motorcycles. Thank goodness he had that to fall back on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cruwb_0h558Ieb00
Standard Service, a new restaurant and taproom in downtown Gainesville, was once Harold Latimer's Texaco Service Station, pictured here in 1971. Photo courtesy Jack Latimer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Flooding temporarily closes Pearl Nix Parkway at Dorsey Street

Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms resulted in some street flooding in Gainesville. “We did have Pearl Nix Parkway closed due to flooding across all four lanes,” said Gainesville Fire Department Division Chief Keith Smith. “There were two vehicles that were stuck in the flooded area. One vehicle was pushed out. The second had to be towed. The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes to allow the water to recede.”
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Lifestyle
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray West
cobbcountycourier.com

Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water

Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
MARIETTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville

A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
WTAP

The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Standard Oil#Changing Room#Gastropub#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Standard Service#Wild Wing Cafe#Mcdonald
accesswdun.com

Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week

The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
HALL COUNTY, GA
newnanceo.com

New Studio Space to Attract Big-Budget Features, Create More Jobs for Georgians

As Georgia officially passes the “hidden gem” stage when it comes to the film and television industry, more studios are getting in the game. While cinematic touchstones like 1972’s “Deliverance” and 1991’s “Fried Green Tomatoes” put Georgia on the big screen, the state’s film industry skyrocketed in recent years, cementing itself as a primary filming location with blockbuster hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and record-busting shows like “Stranger Things.”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Georgia Sun

Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday

ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville

Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
GAINESVILLE, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Hiawassee GA & Young Harris GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Hiawassee GA is a tiny town of around 1,000 residents that’s located right on the North Carolina border. Pretty much everything in Hiawassee is centered around Lake Chatuge (which it shares with...
HIAWASSEE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
151
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy