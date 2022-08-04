Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & National Club Team of the Week – Aug. 4, 2022

When you start the season with a game against the defending national champions, you typically want to get as much preparation in as possible. For the Oregon Ducks, who will face the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1 of the season, it would make sense for them to be trying to scheme up how they are going to down Kirby Smart’s team, trying to slow down Stetson Bennett and the UGA offense. However, that’s not the case early on in fall camp. With an entirely new coaching staff, the focus at the moment is on making sure that the team is getting...

EUGENE, OR ・ 29 MINUTES AGO