ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & National Club Team of the Week – Aug. 4, 2022

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Natalie Poole to be Named Southern Miss Head Coach

Southern Miss is expected to hire Natalie Poole as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Poole spent the last eleven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, collecting a 241-340 overall record during her tenure. Memphis also posted a 58-146 record in conference play across the same period.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Three-Time Defending MAIS State Champion Jackson Academy, Lakin Lauderdine Continue Winning Ways In Home Opener, Defeat MRA In Straight Sets, Haven’t Lost To MAIS Team Since 2020

Photo Gallery by Chris Todd at the end of the story!. The dynasty on Sheffield Drive in Northeast Jackson – the Jackson Academy volleyball team – opened their home season like every MAIS game they have played in since 2020, winning all three sets to take the victory.
JACKSON, MS
extrainningsoftball.com

Reyna Carranco Joins Arkansas Coaching Staff

Former Arizona standout Reyna Carranco is joining the coaching staff at Arkansas, the program announced on Thursday. Carranco played at Arizona from 2017-21 and was part of the group that took the Wildcats to back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances in 2019 and 2021. This is her first college coaching position.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ offensive line preview

Penn State has lost a couple of more veteran players on the offensive line leaving them with a more young and promising group. With just three seniors listed on the roster, a lot of young talent is going to be asked to grow up very quickly. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who will be protecting the blindside of Sean Clifford, has a chance to become a keystone on this offensive line. The Maryland native has the size and speed at the tackle spot to really turn into something special this coming season. Outside of Fashanu, there are a bunch of guys looking to earn their...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘It’s all about us;’ Tosh Lupoi says focus is on Oregon defense before Georgia prep begins

When you start the season with a game against the defending national champions, you typically want to get as much preparation in as possible. For the Oregon Ducks, who will face the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1 of the season, it would make sense for them to be trying to scheme up how they are going to down Kirby Smart’s team, trying to slow down Stetson Bennett and the UGA offense. However, that’s not the case early on in fall camp. With an entirely new coaching staff, the focus at the moment is on making sure that the team is getting...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#College Softball#Nuggets#National Club Team#Lsu
extrainningsoftball.com

UC Santa Barbara Hires Jo Evans as Head Coach

Jo Evans is the new head coach at UC Santa Barbara, the school announced on Thursday. Standing 11th all-time in career wins, Evans owns a career record of 1300-714-2. She earned her 1,300th career win in the Norman Regional during the 2022 postseason. Evans spent the last 27 seasons as...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
extrainningsoftball.com

Roya St. Clair to Join Texas Tech Coaching Staff

Texas Tech is expected to hire Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. St. Clair spent the last three seasons on staff at Washington University in St. Louis, helping shepherd the Bears’ program to an NCAA tournament berth and 50 wins during her tenure. She was part of the WashU staff that was named conference Coaching Staff of the Year in 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Former Mizzou Assistant Michaela Transue Joins Binghamton Coaching Staff

Binghamton has added Michaela Transue to the program’s staff as an assistant coach. Transue spent the 2022 season as the hitting coach at Missouri, part of the staff that helped guide the Tigers to the SEC tournament championship game and a top-16 national seed in the NCAA tournament. Prior...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy