Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & National Club Team of the Week – Aug. 4, 2022

Natalie Poole to be Named Southern Miss Head Coach
Southern Miss is expected to hire Natalie Poole as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Poole spent the last eleven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, collecting a 241-340 overall record during her tenure. Memphis also posted a 58-146 record in conference play across the same period.
Video Interview: 2023 Extra Elite 100 Catcher Stefania Abruscato… On Why She Can’t Coach This Week & A Volleyball Injury Needing Plastic Surgery!
Stefania Abruscato, ranked in the Top 25 of the 2023 Class Extra Elite 100 rankings, is at PGF Nationals this week and was doing great as an assistant coach until she was “forced” to stop coaching for an odd reason. The incoming senior from Hauppauge (N.Y.), who is...
Three-Time Defending MAIS State Champion Jackson Academy, Lakin Lauderdine Continue Winning Ways In Home Opener, Defeat MRA In Straight Sets, Haven’t Lost To MAIS Team Since 2020
Photo Gallery by Chris Todd at the end of the story!. The dynasty on Sheffield Drive in Northeast Jackson – the Jackson Academy volleyball team – opened their home season like every MAIS game they have played in since 2020, winning all three sets to take the victory.
Reyna Carranco Joins Arkansas Coaching Staff
Former Arizona standout Reyna Carranco is joining the coaching staff at Arkansas, the program announced on Thursday. Carranco played at Arizona from 2017-21 and was part of the group that took the Wildcats to back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances in 2019 and 2021. This is her first college coaching position.
Video Interview: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Catcher Sofia Mujica… Looking at Recruiting Trips to Oklahoma, Stanford, UCLA & Others
If you’re looking for a blue-chip catcher over the next decade, you might want to get to know Art Mujica, a travel ball coach in the Power Surge organization out of San Diego, pretty well. That’s because he has not one, but two of the top-ranked catchers in the...
Event News: 2022 PGF Nationals Champions Crowned in Platinum; Finalists Set for Saturday in 14U, 12U & 10U Premier
Saturday was a big day at the PGF Nationals as champions were crowned in the 14U and 12U Platinum divisions and we learned who would play Sunday in the Premier 14U, 12U and 10U title games. Interestingly, in the Platinum pair of championships played at Deanna Manning Stadium in Bill...
UC Santa Barbara Hires Jo Evans as Head Coach
Jo Evans is the new head coach at UC Santa Barbara, the school announced on Thursday. Standing 11th all-time in career wins, Evans owns a career record of 1300-714-2. She earned her 1,300th career win in the Norman Regional during the 2022 postseason. Evans spent the last 27 seasons as...
Roya St. Clair to Join Texas Tech Coaching Staff
Texas Tech is expected to hire Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. St. Clair spent the last three seasons on staff at Washington University in St. Louis, helping shepherd the Bears’ program to an NCAA tournament berth and 50 wins during her tenure. She was part of the WashU staff that was named conference Coaching Staff of the Year in 2022.
Former Mizzou Assistant Michaela Transue Joins Binghamton Coaching Staff
Binghamton has added Michaela Transue to the program’s staff as an assistant coach. Transue spent the 2022 season as the hitting coach at Missouri, part of the staff that helped guide the Tigers to the SEC tournament championship game and a top-16 national seed in the NCAA tournament. Prior...
