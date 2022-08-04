NFL Votes Enters Its Third Season promoting League-Wide Voter Education, Registration and Activism

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith openly requested a trade on Tuesday. "The new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote in a lengthy statement fielded by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it'. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO