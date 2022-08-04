NFL Votes Enters Its Third Season promoting League-Wide Voter Education, Registration and Activism

Read on operations.nfl.com
Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension 'right thing to do'
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he feels the league needed to keep pushing for a year-long suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson because of his “egregious” and "predatory behavior" toward women. Speaking at the owners' meetings Tuesday in Bloomington, Minnesota,...
Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five players will make their "Top 100" debuts in Episode 1 (Nos. 100-91), including one five-time All-Pro who's been overlooked by his peers for a decade. With that in mind, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the 10 most underrated players in the NFL.
Top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2022: Jalen Ramsey not No. 1
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Three cornerbacks -- two of which appear in the list for the first time -- will be revealed in Episode 2 (Nos. 90-81). With that in mind, former NFL quarterback David Carr provides his ranking of the top 10 cornerbacks heading into the 2022 NFL season.
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina was promoted to lead the D-line. Reports of angst between Mills and the defensive line surfaced this offseason after the group underperformed in 2021. But Rivera noted that...
Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams
IRVINE, Calif. — (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn't reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.
Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears: Potential landing spots for star linebacker
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith openly requested a trade on Tuesday. "The new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote in a lengthy statement fielded by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it'. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.
With Denver Broncos sale approved by NFL owners, franchise begins new era amid 'so much buzz'
Jobs are won and lost on a regular basis in the NFL, and it's commonplace to see turnover within a team. What is uncommon is what the Denver Broncos did recently: replacing the people holding arguably the most important and impactful titles in all of professional football -- owner, general manager, head coach and quarterback -- in a relatively short amount of time.
Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open
The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL. Rodgers hoping...
Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights
The Cincinnati Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company. "Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world,"...
Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday morning. Palmer added that the team has told Hunt it will not grant the request. Hunt's trade request comes a month in advance of the regular season and with one year remaining on the...
Cleveland Browns' defense giving itself 'no excuses' in 2022 after taking 2021 to jell
BEREA, Ohio -- Here we go again. Members of the Browns' defense are talking that talk. The declarations about showing the football world they have dynamic playmakers, a potential top-ranked unit and the ability to carry the team to the playoffs are nothing new. We heard them last year in training camp, where the boasts rolled off their tongues as routinely as sweat fell from their faces beneath an unforgiving sun.
Global superstar J Balvin to headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8
Singer J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert presented by Verizon, set to take place as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Thursday, Sept. 8. The kickoff experience and concert will be held at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Calif., ahead of the first regular season game of 2022 between the Bills and Rams later that night at SoFi Stadium.
NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise
NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure
Two beer kegs later, Jason Kelce decided he'd give it one more go in 2022. It's just going to require a bit of cleaning up. Kelce recently underwent a procedure on his elbow in order to address frequent discomfort, the team announced Tuesday. "After trying to work through discomfort in...
2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles
"The defense is ahead of the offense." In my effort to read the beat writers of all 32 teams over the first two weeks of NFL training camp, that phrase was the most common sentiment. So don't panic if your quarterback is struggling: It's going around!. It's hard to separate...
NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown
Every season in the NFL brings entertainment, but we tend to favor the years where chaos takes hold. And with that in mind, let it be said that the 2022 season has some series disruptor energy. With the preseason about to kick off in earnest, it's hard to pinpoint many...
