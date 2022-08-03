ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
Fast Company

Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups

In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Crunchbase#Non Profit#Management Societal
HackerNoon

How Creating An ESOP Plays A Vital Role In Startup Growth

Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) are a type of employee benefit plan that encourages employees to purchase company stock to hold the company's ownership. An ESOP can be a great tool for startups to use in order to attract, retain and motivate the best talent. Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs)...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

ARC — a pioneering soulbound NFT membership project — offers real-world utility

Singapore, August 5, 2022 — While many Web3 communities lay plagued by non-believers and data-scraping robots, their true participants are waiting for crypto’s “ARC'' to sail them away from turbulent waters. Enthusiasts should look to ARC for pioneering a nonfungible token (NFT) membership club, which has arrived to establish real connections in a shared space of infinite possibilities.
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you need to read a company’s mission statement before accepting a job offer

The job application and interview process can easily leave the person seeking a new position feeling like they hold minimal power. After all, whether they work for the company they have applied to seems to depend entirely on personal characteristics and achievements. That is a ton of pressure, no matter how it is sliced. Between the interrogative questions, vast amounts of personal information requested from the company, and awareness of the element of being evaluated personally, there is sufficient evidence to suggest this feeling is not unfounded in the slightest.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool

Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNN

Galloway: "If you're young and single, get into the office"

Scott Galloway says America is “seeing one of the biggest shifts in asset classes of the last 30, 40 years, from commercial real estate to residential.” But, he warns, “if you are young and single, get into the office. There’s a function of relationships.”
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 3 international standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Located in Brazil, Peru, and Norway, these three companies earned strong marks from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 judges. The international trio fosters innovative spirit at all levels for their employees around the globe.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Spinach.io wants to help agile engineering teams run better online meetings

He and his co-founders decided to build a meeting tool designed specifically for engineers using agile methodology to run stand-up meetings online. They wanted to bring a level of automation to the stand-up by integrating with Slack, Jira and other tools engineers use to track their projects, and last year they began building the product. Today, the startup announced a $6 million seed, which is a combination of funding it has received since launching in 2021.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

How I decided to move my music tech startup to London

Allison Clift-Jennings was already a seasoned Techstars founder when at the last minute, her latest startup, Tonic Audio, was accepted into the accelerator program’s 2022 London class. The chief technology officer and her husband, Tonic Audio co-founder and CEO Ethan Clift, trekked to the vibrant city from their home in Reno, Nevada, aiming to amp up the Tonic Audio app built for remote music collaboration.
MUSIC
Fast Company

7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy

The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy