Read on www.laconiadailysun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Steve-O's Bucket List Tour for adults only at the Colonial
LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.
laconiadailysun.com
Summer Harvest Open House at Moulton Farm
MEREDITH — The community is invited to a late summer evening at Moulton Farm for a Summer Harvest Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. "Early August is always a favorite time of the year at the farm as we pick so many foods from our fields. So we decided to celebrate with an open house," said Jeff Mills, general manager.
laconiadailysun.com
Hannaford's Community Bag will benefit The Greater Meredith Program in August
MEREDITH — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in your community, all while running routine weekly errands at your local Meredith Hannaford. The Greater Meredith Program has been selected by Meredith Hannaford’s store leadership as the benefiting non-profit for the Community Bag Program for the month of August.
laconiadailysun.com
NY production in Wolfeboro for two nights only
WOLFEBORO — "ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," directed by Wolfeboro summer native and Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons comes to Wolfeboro for two nights, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. at The Village Players Theater. "Thrilling — better than anything on Broadway," says actor Alec Baldwin about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
NH LAKES welcomes a new member to the board of directors
CONCORD — NH LAKES recently welcomed Jim Torpey to their board of directors. Jim has an MBA from Rutgers University. In his work life, he had a range of careers from teaching at the elementary, middle school, and college levels, to various management and executive positions in the electric utility industry.
laconiadailysun.com
'All Books Must Go' at Nichols Library book sale on Aug. 13
CENTER HARBOR — Shelves at the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are nearly collapsing under the weight of too many great books. In order to lessen the load and make room for new releases, the Library will hold a "Summer Clearance Book Sale" on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library lawn. All books must go.
laconiadailysun.com
Free boat courses at Fay's Boatyard
GILFORD — Want to do something a little different this weekend? How about learning a new boating skill or improving on what you already know? Interested in participating in free boating skill courses?. First, for the Ladies — A course for the lady who is usually a passenger but...
laconiadailysun.com
Night Out event Thursday aims to help community interact with police
LACONIA — Laconia police will host a National Night Out gathering on Thursday, in what Chief Matt Canfield sees as an opportunity for the community to come out and positively interact with law enforcement. The program will take place in Opechee Park on Aug. 11, from 5 to 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Donka Facciolo of Laconia
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
laconiadailysun.com
Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76
ALTON — Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Nick is survived by his wife Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law, Dan Leach; his nephew, Ryan Leach, his wife Chrissy and daughter Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.
laconiadailysun.com
Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
laconiadailysun.com
'Where have all the Monarch butterflies gone?' discussion Aug. 13
GILFORD— In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed the Monarch Butterfly on its “endangered” list. For those interested in continuing to see Monarchs here in New Hampshire, the Gilford Historical Society is presenting a program, "Where Have all the Monarchs Gone?," on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Meetinghouse on 24 Belknap Mountain Road in the center of town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Catherine Stow is 2022 Walsh Scholarship Winner
GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club has named Catherine Stow the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship winner for the year 2022. During her years at Gilford High School, Catherine has taken honors and AP classes, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Along with her academic achievements, during her freshman and sophomore year, she served as class vice president and served as class president her junior and senior year.
laconiadailysun.com
Meeting Cancelled
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation has canceled its upcoming Aug. 8 meeting. The only i…
laconiadailysun.com
William M. Ricketts, 67
HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
laconiadailysun.com
Werner Rebsamen: He's supporting Heidi Preuss for Gunstock Area Commission
Thank you for the detailed reports on Gunstock. Looking back to the Gunstock commissioner appointments, we all were aware, that the former Olympic skier Heidi Preuss was The Laconia Daily Sun readers' most popular choice for that important position.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 135 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Friday. Five people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Planning Board OKs 12 affordable apartments on Blueberry Lane
LACONIA — Construction of 12 affordable apartments has been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The 12 units will be built on open land at the Laconia Housing Authority’s Perley Pond Townhouses’ complex at 57 Blueberry Lane.
laconiadailysun.com
AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide
CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
laconiadailysun.com
Lightning suspected cause of fatal fire in Sandwich
SANDWICH — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire in North Sandwich in which a local woman died Thursday night, authorities report. The state Fire Marshal’s Office identified the victim as Janet Brown, age 84, who died from smoke inhalation, according to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
Comments / 0