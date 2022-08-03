ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

vermontbiz.com

Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager

Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule. Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout. VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite...
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing

A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
WILLISTON, VT
Addison Independent

Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
FERRISBURGH, VT
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages

Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners

Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
NORTH HERO, VT
WCAX

New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members are celebrating the grand opening of a new health center Saturday. It’s another expansion of the Community Health Centers (CHC), this time in Essex Junction. Doctors say they realized thousands of people were interested in accessing their care, from same-day visits to...
ESSEX, VT
pallspera.com

1264 West Hill Road Stowe, VT

This 4 Bedroom 6 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 4th 2022 with a list price $1,650,000. Stunning post and beam home boasts high-end touches, beautiful wood beams, and views of the Worcester Mountain Range. Sitting privately hillside on 2.5 ac, surround by lush, professional landscapes. Many upgrades to the home include:standing seam roof, garage doors,expanded heating and water softening system, new wood floors in the entry hall and kitchen. The new entry greets you with custom tile, radiant heated floors, an abundance of natural light, and an expansive built-in mud room w/extra storage for seasonal gear. Entry ½ bath, first floor laundry w/new washer, dryer, and full bath round out the functional space. Make hosting a breeze in the open-concept kitchen w/deluxe features, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and red birch cabinets. The massive windows enhance the views from the dining/living area. Relax in the cozy family room w/wood stove, perfect for chilly nights or morning coffee. The den offers flex space and solitude, w/ direct access to the front or back porches and a propane fireplace. On mid-level, find two bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Top floor primary suite w/ walk-in closet, custom tile shower, and impeccable views. Above the 2-car attached garage, is an apartment with its own bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, and living area easily accessed from the interior mudroom staircase. This warm and inviting home offers views, comfort, and elegance, w/proximity to quiet path,Spruce Peak and Stowe’s amenities.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

GREENSBORO BEND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont-based cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm took the prize for best in show at a national competition. At the American Cheese Society Competition, the Greensboro Bend cheesemaker’s “Whitney” cheese placed both first in its category and earned the title of best in show.
GREENSBORO, VT

