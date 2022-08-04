The Race to Remake the $2.5 Trillion Steel Industry With Green Steel

Read on singularityhub.com
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
New Jeans, Please: America Imported $2B+ Worth of Denim Through June
Click here to read the full article. Denim’s had a rip-roaring year so far and the consumer appetite for trendy silhouettes and new wardrobe additions is showing up in the data. Moving to meet consumer demand and restock shelves, U.S. brands and retailers imported 42.63 percent more denim apparel for a value of $2.05 billion in the first half of the year, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). However, executives and economists warn that the consumer purchasing boom could stall in the second half. Kontoor Brands on Thursday reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 2 increased...
Ukraine 'optimistic' after arrival of first grain shipment
The first cargo ship to reach its final destination after departing from Ukraine under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv docked in Turkey Monday, Kyiv said, while a consignment due in Lebanon reported delays. The Turkish cargo ship -- the Polarnet -- that reached its final destination left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk last week carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn.
Daily Money: Black homeownership rate on the decline; who benefits when billionaires donate?
Today, we investigate why the homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is wider than it was in 1960 and how billionaire foundations work.
Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The heads of chipmakers GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) and carmakers Ford Motor and General Motors Co (GM.N) were to meet at a closed-door summit with U.S. government officials on Monday to discuss administration plans to invest in semiconductors.
Biden 'concerned' as China holds new Taiwan military drills
US President Joe Biden voiced his concern Monday over China's extension of military drills around Taiwan, but added that he did not expect the tense situation to escalate further. The military exercises, China's largest-ever, had been expected to draw to a close on Sunday.
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says Biden is 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine and parrots Russian talking points by blaming NATO for Putin's unprovoked invasion
Waters, who co-founded legendary British rock band Pink Floyd, said in an interview with CNN that NATO was the cause for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Exclusive-Stellantis Mexico unit okays independent union; U.S. trade probe to end
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Mexican unit of carmaker Stellantis expects to resolve a complaint from Washington in several days, it said after it agreed to recognize an independent union, a move workers attributed to U.S. pressure under a recent trade pact.
