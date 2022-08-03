… I never tire of looking at creatures with wings, the way they takeoff, fly and land … I sometimes dream of flying and not in my sailplanes or motorglider … I have developed very good sculling techniques to propel myself … like a swimmer in water but now the air behaves in the same manner and I fly … and then I awake!

Above is a Double Crested Cormorant in partial breeding plumage as he is leaving a tree branch in the water. Cormorants feed on fish as do the Common Mergansers shown in flight below and so do we. Think I like being on this side of the food chain best.

Down to the lake early in the morning so this is a short one … in search of !

Have a beautiful day and share smiles with others today.

Cheers,

Ted

Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and

remember what peace there may be in silence.

excerpt from Desiderata by Max Ehrmann

###

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses. By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .