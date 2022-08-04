Read on themirrornewspaper.com
Hittin’ The Town: local flower farm brings beautiful color to our corner of the world
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to some gorgeous gardens. And there’s a special place where you can enjoy huge fields of beautiful blooms. There are acres and acres of flowers at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids. “It’s a magical place,” said Jenny Van Houtte lead wedding...
Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021. "Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music. The double-feature event...
Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe. The...
City of Bryan announces inclusive playground to break ground fall 2023, open spring 2024
BRYAN, Ohio — The Bryan Department of Parks and Recreation announced the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School would become an inclusive playground, with plans to break ground in the fall of 2023 and open it to the public in the spring of 2024. The playground is the...
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer
TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground. But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer. It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Work began...
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
CCS Readies School Backpacks For Local Children
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Lucas County Children Services collected money and school supply donations at Appliance Center in Maumee on July 27, partnering with Buckeye Broadband in hopes of filling backpacks for the new school year. Area residents dropped off much-needed supplies for LCCS-affiliated children in...
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Metroparks acquires four parcels
At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
Fourth Annual Oliver Hazard Day Features Five Regional Bands
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The day is named after the Waterville-based band that now has millions of fans worldwide, but Michael Belazis, Devin East and Griffin McCulloch want Oliver Hazard Day to be about championing fellow indie artists. Thousands of fans will converge in downtown Waterville...
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
Toledo African American Festival & Concert celebrates music and culture
On August 6, a concert of famous and local artists will bring the African American Festival to a close along the riverside. The event will feature a lineup of musicians on the main stage, in addition to community resources and food vendors across the location. The event to honor African American health, history, and education will be held at Promenade Park from 2-10 pm, with the concert located at the Promenade Park Stage and doors opening at 1 pm.
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Annexation Petition
DELTA COUNCIL … The Delta Village Council discusses going into three separate executive session to discuss different issues. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, August 1st. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
