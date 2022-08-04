Read on themirrornewspaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
13abc.com
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
hollandsfj.us
Sylvania Municipal Court Report
The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
hollandsfj.us
Metroparks acquires four parcels
At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
themirrornewspaper.com
Waterville Planning Commission Tables Hearing On Amphitheater
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Good things come to those who wait,” said Hunter Brucks, as he watched dozens of Waterville residents exit the Planning Commission meeting on August 1. Brucks, a musician and concert venue developer and manager, drove from Maybee, Mich., to join...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlen.com
James Goetz Files for Recount of Primary Votes
Blissfield, MI – The tightest Primary race in Lenawee County earlier this week will see a recount. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz in the Republican Primary for District 7 County Commission by four votes. County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News that Goetz has filed for a recount....
thevillagereporter.com
Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson
SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
wfft.com
Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).
themirrornewspaper.com
CCS Readies School Backpacks For Local Children
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Lucas County Children Services collected money and school supply donations at Appliance Center in Maumee on July 27, partnering with Buckeye Broadband in hopes of filling backpacks for the new school year. Area residents dropped off much-needed supplies for LCCS-affiliated children in...
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
lonelyplanet.com
Sleep amongst the trees in a new Ohio treehouse village
Who hasn’t dreamt of taking to the trees for a night or two? It’s the stuff of childhood reveries, and next year, nature-lovers of all ages will be able to make it happen. In spring 2020, northwest Ohio is set to welcome a newcomer to its parks system: Cannaley Treehouse Village, a network of treetop abodes on the outskirts of Toledo.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: local flower farm brings beautiful color to our corner of the world
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to some gorgeous gardens. And there’s a special place where you can enjoy huge fields of beautiful blooms. There are acres and acres of flowers at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids. “It’s a magical place,” said Jenny Van Houtte lead wedding...
Comments / 1