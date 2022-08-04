Read on themirrornewspaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hollandsfj.us
Lucas County greenlights two levy requests
Two renewal levies will be on the ballot this November for voters to decide upon. At the July 26 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved a request by Imagination Station to place a 0.17-mill, five-year renewalproperty tax levy on the November 8 ballot. According to the county auditor, the levy...
hollandsfj.us
Metroparks acquires four parcels
At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
Structural integrity of Riverview Terrace apartments referred to specialized firm; donations accepted for displaced residents
A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan on July 28 and now, a specialized engineering firm is assessing the situation. Lenawee County engineers determined the apartment building was structurally unsound the morning of July 25 and residents were instructed to quickly pack...
Council approves city charter changes on ballot, voters to decide in November
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted on Thursday allowing for city charter changes to be on the ballot in November's general election. The proposed charter amendment includes a change to the term limit for the Toledo mayor, increasing it from two years to three years. It would also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
wlen.com
James Goetz Files for Recount of Primary Votes
Blissfield, MI – The tightest Primary race in Lenawee County earlier this week will see a recount. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz in the Republican Primary for District 7 County Commission by four votes. County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News that Goetz has filed for a recount....
WKHM
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
hollandsfj.us
Sylvania Municipal Court Report
The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
sent-trib.com
Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
13abc.com
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer
TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground. But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer. It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Work began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
thevillagereporter.com
July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).
thevillagereporter.com
Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson
SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
13abc.com
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million
KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Comments / 0