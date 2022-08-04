Retired M.H.S. Basketball Coach Jim Robinson Sr. Is Remembered And Honored By His Former Players

Read on themirrornewspaper.com
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
Tiffin, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tiffin. The Anthony Wayne High School football team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00. The Anthony Wayne High School football team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 06, 2022, 09:00:00.
utrockets.com
Rockets Announce 2022 Varsity T Hall of Fame Class
Toledo, Ohio - The University of Toledo Varsity T Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees today. Members of the Class of 2022 include seven former student-athletes: Julius "Juice" Brown, Men's Basketball (2011-15); Craig Kuligowski, Football (1987-90); Tanika Mays, Women's Basketball (2008-10); Carly Harter-Pletz, Women's Swimming (2009-13); Stjepan Sisko, Men's Tennis (2013-17); Brad Smith, Wrestling (1975-78); and Matt Zimmer, Men's Swimming (1990-94).
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Sets Vision For Future With Coutcher As Athletic Director
BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — When the Maumee athletic director position opened up with Matt Szyndler’s resignation in July, there were plenty of names lobbed about in the community for a few weeks. For the administration at Maumee and many in the community, one name stood...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
5 Ohio State Players Who Will Help the Buckeyes Beat Michigan in November
An 11-2 record and a thrilling Rose Bowl victory are what many football programs across the country dream of, but it was a mere consolation prize for Ohio State football in 2022. An early season loss to Oregon at home didn’t derail their Playoff aspirations, but what really stung the Buckeyes was a lopsided loss to rival Michigan in “the Game,” which cost Ohio State a spot in the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoffs.
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
11 Investigates: Will advances in forensic science bring justice for Grace Kennedy?
BRYAN, Ohio — It’s eerie to hear her recorded voice. In December 2007, Grace Kennedy sat for an hour-long interview with Bud Fisher, who was collecting interviews for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Kennedy was a cryptographer in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Gen....
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
13abc.com
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucas County judge convicted an Ohio man of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. Lucas County Common Pleas Court found Shawnte Hardin guilty Friday of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts […]
themirrornewspaper.com
Fourth Annual Oliver Hazard Day Features Five Regional Bands
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The day is named after the Waterville-based band that now has millions of fans worldwide, but Michael Belazis, Devin East and Griffin McCulloch want Oliver Hazard Day to be about championing fellow indie artists. Thousands of fans will converge in downtown Waterville...
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Rick Sluder Resigns As Fire Chief; Phil Kessler Appointed New Chief
CHANGING OF THE GUARD … Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner shook hands with incoming Fire Chief Phil Kessler and thanked resigning Fire Chief Rick Sluder for his service to the city, following the August 1, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. Sluder’s resignation and Kessler’s appointment were approve... PLEASE...
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
13abc.com
Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend. MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.
wlen.com
Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe
Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
