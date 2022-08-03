Texas A&M to host open practice for fans Sunday

Read on 247sports.com
Coaching Carousel: Jimbo Fisher Announces Changes to Texas A&M Coaching Staff
Three current coaches are playing musical chairs for Texas A&M's offense this fall.
Texas A&M players discuss leadership roles in fall camp
Texas A&M players Layden Robinson, Devon Achane, Nik Constantinou, and Edgerrin Cooper spoke to the media today as the Aggies prepare for an open practice that takes place later today. Although there has been a lot of focus on what the new arrivals on campus have provided from an athletic standpoint, all four players emphasized their leadership roles as veterans and what they're doing to set a tone for the newcomers on and off of the field.
Texas A&M coordinators talk QB battle, DL talent
Texas A&M assistant head coach Elijah Robinson, offensive coordinators Darrell Dickey and James Coley, and defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Tyler Santucci greeted the media today to discuss the Aggies' quarterback battle and the plethora of talent on the defensive line. Follow them along with Gigem 247.
A&M co-OC: Offense will make more big plays in 2022
Texas A&M went out and added speed via its 2022 recruiting class and some of those players such as freshman wideout Evan Stewart are already making waves. However, there's more athleticism throughout the skill positions and the offensive line has gotten bigger not just through the newcomers but also the physical maturation of the offensive line class of 2021. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey was asked to compare the Aggies' offense as of today as compared to where they were the past couple of years (and in general during Jimbo Fisher's tenure as a whole).
A&M's offensive assistants taking on different roles for 2022 season
It's not unusual for position coaches to move around on a football staff, especially when new members come into a program. However, it is rare when coaches flip flop roles and even rarer when three coaches switch position groups with one another. Texas A&M fans have gotten used to seeing...
SportsGrid
Best Moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M College Football Rivalry
One of college football’s oldest rivalries was interrupted in 2012 when Texas A&M moved to the SEC. However, it will soon be back, as Texas has plans to join the SEC in 2025, with the possibility of that move coming sooner than anticipated. With the resumption of this historic rivalry on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to rehash some of the greatest moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M history.
Multiple Texas A&M targets set to announce in coming days
Texas A&M fans are looking to get some good news this weekend as a couple major Aggie targets are announcing their decisions. One player that has an announcement set is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand. He is holding a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The 6-foot-7,...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station
Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
KBTX.com
Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore. E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
KBTX.com
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
Bryan's Queen Theatre celebrates success after reopening
BRYAN, Texas — Following a long period of closure, the Queen Theater reopened in March of this year. Since its opening in 1939, the theatre has become a historic landmark in Bryan-College Station. The theater has added new features to its facility that were not previously present. It consists...
KBTX.com
Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon receives huge support from the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground. The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.
KBTX.com
Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
247Sports
