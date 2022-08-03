Texas A&M to host open practice for fans Sunday

Texas A&M went out and added speed via its 2022 recruiting class and some of those players such as freshman wideout Evan Stewart are already making waves. However, there's more athleticism throughout the skill positions and the offensive line has gotten bigger not just through the newcomers but also the physical maturation of the offensive line class of 2021. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey was asked to compare the Aggies' offense as of today as compared to where they were the past couple of years (and in general during Jimbo Fisher's tenure as a whole).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO