College Station, TX

Texas A&M to host open practice for fans Sunday

By Andrew Hattersley
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
247Sports

Texas A&M players discuss leadership roles in fall camp

Texas A&M players Layden Robinson, Devon Achane, Nik Constantinou, and Edgerrin Cooper spoke to the media today as the Aggies prepare for an open practice that takes place later today. Although there has been a lot of focus on what the new arrivals on campus have provided from an athletic standpoint, all four players emphasized their leadership roles as veterans and what they're doing to set a tone for the newcomers on and off of the field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M coordinators talk QB battle, DL talent

Texas A&M assistant head coach Elijah Robinson, offensive coordinators Darrell Dickey and James Coley, and defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Tyler Santucci greeted the media today to discuss the Aggies' quarterback battle and the plethora of talent on the defensive line. Follow them along with Gigem 247.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

A&M co-OC: Offense will make more big plays in 2022

Texas A&M went out and added speed via its 2022 recruiting class and some of those players such as freshman wideout Evan Stewart are already making waves. However, there's more athleticism throughout the skill positions and the offensive line has gotten bigger not just through the newcomers but also the physical maturation of the offensive line class of 2021. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey was asked to compare the Aggies' offense as of today as compared to where they were the past couple of years (and in general during Jimbo Fisher's tenure as a whole).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SportsGrid

Best Moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M College Football Rivalry

One of college football’s oldest rivalries was interrupted in 2012 when Texas A&M moved to the SEC. However, it will soon be back, as Texas has plans to join the SEC in 2025, with the possibility of that move coming sooner than anticipated. With the resumption of this historic rivalry on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to rehash some of the greatest moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M history.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
FRANKLIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station

Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
KAGS

Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan's Queen Theatre celebrates success after reopening

BRYAN, Texas — Following a long period of closure, the Queen Theater reopened in March of this year. Since its opening in 1939, the theatre has become a historic landmark in Bryan-College Station. The theater has added new features to its facility that were not previously present. It consists...
BRYAN, TX
Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon receives huge support from the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground. The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.
BRYAN, TX
