Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Aug. 12-18

By Sedona.biz Staff
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Marcel the shell with Shoes On” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a worldwide audience sensation after premiering at prestigious film festivals around the globe to rave audience and critic reviews! The film features the talents of Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Lesley Stahl.

Prepare to be delighted and experience a truly uplifting and hilarious cinematic experience!

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy.

When a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

Marcel sets out on a sweeping, emotional journey to reclaim what he thought was lost and discover the family he never knew he had.

A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

“A total delight. It’s impossible not to see the world differently after meeting him.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Heartfelt and wonderful, the cinematic equivalent of a hug.” — The Wrap

“A charming, hilarious adventure.” — Slash Film

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 12-18. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 12, 13, 14 and 15; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

Sedona, AZ
