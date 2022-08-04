Alpena residents gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their frustrations over a lingering odor in the north side of town. Different descriptions are being given regarding the smell and none of them are pleasant. “It smells like death, like something that’s dead. Rotten cabbage that has sat on your kitchen table for days in the heat,” said Barb Woodham, a resident living on Ford Avenue “Whatever it is, it’s rotten. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s gut–wrenching. People are actually vomiting, headaches, you can’t take it. I’ve rented a hotel room.”

1 DAY AGO