Oscoda County, MI

wbkb11.com

Alpena Residents Protest Over Strong Odor in the Northern Side of the City

Alpena residents gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their frustrations over a lingering odor in the north side of town. Different descriptions are being given regarding the smell and none of them are pleasant. “It smells like death, like something that’s dead. Rotten cabbage that has sat on your kitchen table for days in the heat,” said Barb Woodham, a resident living on Ford Avenue “Whatever it is, it’s rotten. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s gut–wrenching. People are actually vomiting, headaches, you can’t take it. I’ve rented a hotel room.”
Up North Voice

The Higgins Lake monster

How the town folk tried, to no avail. To get rid of the monster, in Higgins Lake. The monster survived, which sealed their fate. One by one, they started to fall. The monster vowed, to get them all. Everyone who enters, the water to swim. Risks a fate, that is...
HIGGINS LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Au Gres River boating access site to close for improvements

REGION – People who use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points starting Monday, Aug. 8 – but for good reason. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Oscoda Township, MI
Oscoda County, MI

