Alpena Residents Protest Over Strong Odor in the Northern Side of the City
Alpena residents gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their frustrations over a lingering odor in the north side of town. Different descriptions are being given regarding the smell and none of them are pleasant. “It smells like death, like something that’s dead. Rotten cabbage that has sat on your kitchen table for days in the heat,” said Barb Woodham, a resident living on Ford Avenue “Whatever it is, it’s rotten. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s gut–wrenching. People are actually vomiting, headaches, you can’t take it. I’ve rented a hotel room.”
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
The Higgins Lake monster
How the town folk tried, to no avail. To get rid of the monster, in Higgins Lake. The monster survived, which sealed their fate. One by one, they started to fall. The monster vowed, to get them all. Everyone who enters, the water to swim. Risks a fate, that is...
Au Gres River boating access site to close for improvements
REGION – People who use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points starting Monday, Aug. 8 – but for good reason. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
Northern Michigan woman accused of spending $12K+ with dead mother's credit card
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of using her dead mother's credit card and trying to open more accounts in the mother's name. In April, a man reported that his mother had recently died, and his sister, Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, of South Boardman, was using her credit card.
