Free community cookout to focus on Toledo’s hunger problem

The Toledo Hemp Center is holding a free community cookout and school backpack giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza in Toledo.

Event organizers aim to raise awareness of the growing number of hungry children in the community and will hand out 250 free backpacks filled with school supplies.

“One in five children in Lucas County face hunger every day," Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler said.

The Toledo Hemp Center is a retail store that specializes in hemp-based products and is teaming up with several other organizations to host the community cookout, which is in its seventh year. In addition to food, the event will feature games, music, face painting, and balloon art.

The shopping plaza is at 4925 Jackman Rd. in Toledo.