ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Free community cookout to focus on Toledo’s hunger problem

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFBaH_0h53dizD00

The Toledo Hemp Center is holding a free community cookout and school backpack giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza in Toledo.

Event organizers aim to raise awareness of the growing number of hungry children in the community and will hand out 250 free backpacks filled with school supplies.

“One in five children in Lucas County face hunger every day," Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler said.

The Toledo Hemp Center is a retail store that specializes in hemp-based products and is teaming up with several other organizations to host the community cookout, which is in its seventh year. In addition to food, the event will feature games, music, face painting, and balloon art.

The shopping plaza is at 4925 Jackman Rd. in Toledo.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
MAUMEE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool

The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Salvation Army adds additional day for Tools for School event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army has added an additional day for their Tools for School distribution event. According to the Salvation Army, the additional distribution day will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army located at 620 N. Erie St. Tools...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Ohio's tax-free weekend: save money on school supplies this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a reason to start your back to school shopping, this weekend is the perfect excuse. Ohio's tax free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. Here's an idea of what you can purchase tax-free this weekend:. - Clothing...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookout#Retail Store#Hunger#Balloon Art#Charity#The Toledo Hemp Center
13abc.com

New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Glass City Jazz Fest

The new Glass City Jazz Fest will be held on Sunday, August 28 at Glass City Metropark. Attendees of the familyfriendly, open-air festival will enjoy a full day of live acts that will explore various genres of jazz. The festival will be free and open to the public, running from noon until sunset. Toledo City Council members Cerssandra McPherson and Theresa Gadus discussed details of the event at a recentpress conference.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
sent-trib.com

Otsego community helps Weston fire victims

WESTON – Otsego Local Schools is continuing to offer resources and support after a fire displaced families at an apartment complex on Thursday. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said the district is providing resources, including toiletries, food, water and counseling services. Anyone who needs...
WESTON, OH
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Activists host motorcycle rally to stop gun violence on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local activists hosted a motorcycle rally to stop gun violence because they're tired of the violence, organizers said. Organizers Rochelle Russell and Zanders "Lord Sire" Hych planned the event because change won't happen if no one tries, they said. The pair beamed with mixed emotions of...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy