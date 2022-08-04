ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Pink Boots Society creates a safe space for women in brewing to grow in their careers

 3 days ago

A group of Houston-area women are showing that brewing beer isn't just for the boys. Right now, only 2% of breweries in the U.S. are female-owned and that is where the Pink Boots Society steps in. It is a non-profit that helps women and non-binary people grow in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.

The group includes women working in all aspects of the industry and women interested in getting into the industry. Pink Boots provides educational and networking opportunities for those women.

Georgina Solis, the head brewer at Walking Stick Brewing Company and member of the Houston chapter of the Pink Boots Society said, "Our whole goal is to elevate women's careers through education." Those educational opportunities include seminar programs, national meetings, and educational scholarships.

Pink Boots has more than 80 chapters all over the world including in every major city in the U.S.

"I think its vital to have this kind of organization to support women." said Tiare Austin, the general manager of Walking Stick Brewing.

The Houston Chapter's goal is to get to 100 members this year. The long term goal of the group is to host the Pink Boots Society's biannual educational conference here in Houston to show people all over the country that the city has an amazing craft beer scene that has many women leading the way.

Localish

Houston's Julep ranked among country's best bars

HOUSTON, Texas -- An acclaimed Houston cocktail bar has done what no other establishment in the city ever has - Julep earned a national-level James Beard Award. Julep owner Alba Huerta is one of the country's most celebrated mixologists. She first opened the doors to her boutique bar in 2014, quickly earning acclaim for crafting quality cocktails inspired by Southern ingredients.
HOUSTON, TX
Localish

Chef Chris Shepherd will teach you how to cook on Kittch

HOUSTON -- You can now cook with acclaimed chef Chris Shepherd on Kittch! The new, free online community joins professional chefs with passionate home cooks through exciting and interactive live streams. At-home viewers can watch chefs cook while being able to ask questions about their ingredients, their equipment, their method,...
HOUSTON, TX
Localish

Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation

HOUSTON, Texas -- The oldest and largest farmers market in Houston is undergoing an incredible transformation. A $10 million project will transform the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive into a world-class venue that could rival even Pikes Place in Seattle. The 18-acre market, which traces its roots back to...
HOUSTON, TX
Localish

