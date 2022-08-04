40th Annual Norborne Soybean Festival- Taking a look Back: Part two

Read on www.kmzu.com
KMZU
MDC and partners will host free Conservation Family Fun Day
Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.
KMZU
Missouri State Fair to hold Senior Appreciation Day
SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair is deeming Wednesday, August 17th as Senior Appreciation Day. Adults and Seniors can enjoy $2 off gate admission with a special front page sticker on the August 17th edition of the Sedalia Democrat Newspaper as well as many activities geared towards seniors including: Free Bingo, line dancing, vendor exhibits/booths, senior dance contest, and many more.
KMZU
Spelunkers rescue missing dog found in cave
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – A spelunking group accidentally finds and rescues a dog missing since June. The group stumbled across the dog in the Moore Cave system located in Perry County. The cave is considered Missouri’s second longest cave, stretching 22 miles. At the time and location of her discovery, the dog was said to be in poor condition. Rescuers were able to place the dog inside a duffle bag and maneuver her 500 feet towards the surface. Despite a running water system with fish and crustaceans, it is unknown how she survived the complete darkness of the cave.
KMZU
MoDOT begins work on La Monte J-Turn Aug. 15, traffic impacts will be minimal
PETTIS COUNTY – MoDOT will begin work on the J-turn at the intersection of Missouri Route 127 and Missouri Route 50 on Aug. 15. Initial traffic impacts will be minimal and will not include lane closures. The following closures will be on Aug. 22, 2022:. · Both directions of...
KMZU
Delma “Dolores” Wendt
Delma “Dolores” Wendt was born on January 10, 1935, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to John and Piney (Hensley) Britton. She entered into eternal Life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, Missouri. In her life, Dolores worked at the Social Security Office in Chillicothe, Missouri, where...
KMZU
Volunteer firefighters subdue Salisbury commercial fire
SALISBURY, Mo. – Volunteer fire departments early Sunday morning responded to a commercial building fire in Salisbury. Reports indicate the incident occurred at Ricketts Farm Service in the east equipment shed. Despite a total structural loss of the building, the fire was unable to spread into other buildings containing chemicals or fertilizer products.
KMZU
Concordia Planning and Zoning Commission meets Tuesday
CONCORDIA, Mo. – The Concordia Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session on Tuesday, August 9. The agenda indicates discussion of differences between the current zoning and the existing land use with Norm Lucas. Establishment of a temporary storage permit for construction projects. The meeting is scheduled for...
KMZU
Building burns at Ricketts Farm Service
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- An equipment building at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury was gutted by flames early Sunday morning. A post from Ricketts says the east building and it's contents are a total loss. Volunteer Fire Departments from Keytesville and Bynumville responded as mutual aid to Salisbury to suppress the shed fire and protect other building at the complex. Ricketts goes on to say; "there were no chemicals or fertilizer products involved in the fire."
KMZU
Roundabout construction completed at MO Route 58 at Ward Rd.
CASS COUNTY – MoDOT has completed its construction of a roundabout along MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. as of Saturday, Aug. 6. Roundabouts are a great alternative to a signalized intersection when a high volume of traffic needs to get through an area with the least amount of inconvenience. While signalized intersections have 20 conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide, roundabouts reduce that number to eight. Fewer conflict points, combined with slower speeds and calmer traffic, can translate into as much as 75 percent fewer crashes. Because roundabouts tend to have fewer severe crashes than signalized intersections, they have fewer crash-related injuries as well.
KMZU
Ginnie Toone
Ginnie Toone, 90, of Carrollton died Saturday, Aug. 6. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Jonathan J. Farrell Stoor
Jonathan J Farrell Stoor - age 18 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Thursday morning, August 4th, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with expenses. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Mitch White
Mitch White, 77, of Liberty died Sunday, Aug. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Total CLOSURE of northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge joint repairs on Aug. 8
CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT will be CLOSING all lanes of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. 169 beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 for emergency bridge joint repairs. This closure is anticipated to be in place until approximately the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Northbound I-29 traffic will be routed to northbound U.S. 169. The suggested detour route is northbound U.S. 169 to westbound MO Route 152 to northbound I-29. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Margaret Lucille Soendker
A Higginsville resident, Margaret Lucille Soendker, 98, died Saturday, August 6, 2022. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Higginsville City Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to Salem United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made to the family at stewarthoeferfuneralhome.com.
KMZU
Richard E. Haygood
Lexington resident, Richard E. Haygood, 53, died Friday August 5, 2022. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation is one day prior, from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. memorials suggested to Riverbend Heights Health and Rehab Activities Fund.
KMZU
Route 36 bridge over I-35 down to one lane
CAMERON – The Route 36 Bridge over I-35 in Cameron will be down to one lane until further notice. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a dump truck struck the bridge on Tuesday. Upon initial inspection the eastbound right-hand lane has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Inspectors are continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage.
KMZU
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
KMZU
Pettis County deputy to recover after head injury
SEDALIA, MO - A trial in Pettis County was halted after one deputy working security lost consciousness Friday. According to Sheriff Brad Anders, the county prosecutor discerned something was amiss when he heard the unnamed deputy fall, just outside the courtroom, causing serious injury to his skull. Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer exited the courtroom, finding the man unconscious in pool of blood in the hallway. Sawyer reportedly placed pressure on the head wound until medical crews arrived. The Sheriff indicated in a statement the deputy will recover.
