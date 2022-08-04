40th Annual Norborne Soybean Festival- Taking a look Back: Part two

CASS COUNTY – MoDOT has completed its construction of a roundabout along MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. as of Saturday, Aug. 6. Roundabouts are a great alternative to a signalized intersection when a high volume of traffic needs to get through an area with the least amount of inconvenience. While signalized intersections have 20 conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide, roundabouts reduce that number to eight. Fewer conflict points, combined with slower speeds and calmer traffic, can translate into as much as 75 percent fewer crashes. Because roundabouts tend to have fewer severe crashes than signalized intersections, they have fewer crash-related injuries as well.

CASS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO