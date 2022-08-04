Advertiser Spotlight: The Force Group

Read on miamilaker.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash
He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Realtors® 20 Under 40 Awards Recognizes Young Realtors® Making a Difference
MIAMI — The MIAMI Association of Realtors® (MIAMI) and the MIAMI Young Professionals Network (MIAMI YPN) are proud to announce the 2022 class of 20 MIAMI YPN Realtors® under the age of 40 who are demonstrating excellence in their careers, leadership and community involvement. These Realtors® embody the professionalism, customer service and commitment MIAMI Realtors® have had for more than 100 years in the Miami real estate community.
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
Florida airline workers rally for better pay and work benefits
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida airline workers want better pay and benefits. According to a new union report, they say the issues are leading to short staffing and increased turnover. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The report claims nearly 700 airport workers in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and...
miamilaker.com
Our Neighborhoods: Upper East Side
This is the fifth story in a series on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Miami Lakes. If you’ve ever been on a cruise and had an opportunity to bid on art, chances are the works may have come from a showroom in Miami Lakes Upper East Side. Located...
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
irei.com
AvalonBay buys two Miramar, Fla., assets for $295m
AvalonBay Communities has acquired Altis Miramar and Altra Miramar Multifamily Apartment Community, located in Miramar, Fla., from The Altman Cos., BBX Capital Real Estate Corp. and Rockpoint Group for $300 million. Altis Miramar is a 320-unit multifamily apartment community, and Altra Miramar is a 330-unit multifamily apartment community adjacent to...
soulofmiami.org
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
Miami New Times
Three Miami Women Join Hawaiian Class Action Lawsuit Against Big Banks
Three Miami women who say big banks fraudulently foreclosed on their homes claim they can't get justice in Florida courts. Having run out of possible remedies in the Sunshine State, they're headed to the Aloha State to join a class-action lawsuit unfolding in a Hawaiian federal court. Ana Lazara Rodriguez,...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
WSVN-TV
In 1st address as M-DCPS superintendent, Dotres lists priorities ahead of start of classes
MIAMI (WSVN) - In his first address as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Jose Dotres said the district’s focus in the upcoming school year will be to connect with and inspire students. Dotres’ speech, delivered Friday at Miami Senior High School, was his first as M-DCPS superintendent....
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
miamilaker.com
Council reduces Optimist Park bond amount to $19.5 million
The Town of Miami Lakes has found a way to fund renovations to Miami Lakes Optimist Park with a less expensive bond offering. Staff compared an engineering consultant’s cost estimates in the $25 million plan to prices the town already receives from vendors for some items. The result was...
miamilaker.com
Community Calendar through Aug. 11
July 22 - Aug. 14 Main Street Players present “Black Sheep.” A dark comedy by Lee Blessing at the Main Street Players’ theater, 6812 Main St. Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30, $25 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit www.mainstreetplayers.com.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
cityofhomestead.com
Eats and Beats Food Truck Party
He Eats & Beats Food Truck Party is back and here to stay! After a successful inaugural event in May, the event is making its comeback as a mainstay in Homestead the first Saturday of every month. The event returns Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from 5 pm until 10 pm at the Old City Hall Parking Lot located at 790 N. Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030. This event is made possible by the City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) in partnership with Mami Food Trucks Events. It will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ from 5pm to 8pm and a live musical performance from 8pm to 10pm. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Largest Industries in Miami Area
Miami is one of the most important cities in Florida. It’s also the gateway to Latin America, so it’s no wonder that Miami has a huge impact on trade and commerce throughout the region. With such a large amount of business going through this city, you might wonder which industries influence the most. This post will look at some of the biggest industries in Miami.
