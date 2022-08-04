ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

Advertiser Spotlight: The Force Group

By Alexandra Herrera, Reporter
miamilaker.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on miamilaker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash

He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Realtors® 20 Under 40 Awards Recognizes Young Realtors® Making a Difference

MIAMI — The MIAMI Association of Realtors® (MIAMI) and the MIAMI Young Professionals Network (MIAMI YPN) are proud to announce the 2022 class of 20 MIAMI YPN Realtors® under the age of 40 who are demonstrating excellence in their careers, leadership and community involvement. These Realtors® embody the professionalism, customer service and commitment MIAMI Realtors® have had for more than 100 years in the Miami real estate community.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Business
miamilaker.com

Our Neighborhoods: Upper East Side

This is the fifth story in a series on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Miami Lakes. If you’ve ever been on a cruise and had an opportunity to bid on art, chances are the works may have come from a showroom in Miami Lakes Upper East Side. Located...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
irei.com

AvalonBay buys two Miramar, Fla., assets for $295m

AvalonBay Communities has acquired Altis Miramar and Altra Miramar Multifamily Apartment Community, located in Miramar, Fla., from The Altman Cos., BBX Capital Real Estate Corp. and Rockpoint Group for $300 million. Altis Miramar is a 320-unit multifamily apartment community, and Altra Miramar is a 330-unit multifamily apartment community adjacent to...
MIRAMAR, FL
soulofmiami.org

Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22

Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertise#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Force Group#The White House
Miami New Times

Three Miami Women Join Hawaiian Class Action Lawsuit Against Big Banks

Three Miami women who say big banks fraudulently foreclosed on their homes claim they can't get justice in Florida courts. Having run out of possible remedies in the Sunshine State, they're headed to the Aloha State to join a class-action lawsuit unfolding in a Hawaiian federal court. Ana Lazara Rodriguez,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
miamilaker.com

Council reduces Optimist Park bond amount to $19.5 million

The Town of Miami Lakes has found a way to fund renovations to Miami Lakes Optimist Park with a less expensive bond offering. Staff compared an engineering consultant’s cost estimates in the $25 million plan to prices the town already receives from vendors for some items. The result was...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
miamilaker.com

Community Calendar through Aug. 11

July 22 - Aug. 14 Main Street Players present “Black Sheep.” A dark comedy by Lee Blessing at the Main Street Players’ theater, 6812 Main St. Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30, $25 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit www.mainstreetplayers.com.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cityofhomestead.com

Eats and Beats Food Truck Party

He Eats & Beats Food Truck Party is back and here to stay! After a successful inaugural event in May, the event is making its comeback as a mainstay in Homestead the first Saturday of every month. The event returns Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from 5 pm until 10 pm at the Old City Hall Parking Lot located at 790 N. Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030. This event is made possible by the City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) in partnership with Mami Food Trucks Events. It will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ from 5pm to 8pm and a live musical performance from 8pm to 10pm. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.
HOMESTEAD, FL
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Largest Industries in Miami Area

Miami is one of the most important cities in Florida. It’s also the gateway to Latin America, so it’s no wonder that Miami has a huge impact on trade and commerce throughout the region. With such a large amount of business going through this city, you might wonder which industries influence the most. This post will look at some of the biggest industries in Miami.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy