Advertiser Spotlight: The Force Group

He Eats & Beats Food Truck Party is back and here to stay! After a successful inaugural event in May, the event is making its comeback as a mainstay in Homestead the first Saturday of every month. The event returns Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from 5 pm until 10 pm at the Old City Hall Parking Lot located at 790 N. Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030. This event is made possible by the City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) in partnership with Mami Food Trucks Events. It will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ from 5pm to 8pm and a live musical performance from 8pm to 10pm. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO