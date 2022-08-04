Town Topics: What book titles are on your summer reading list?

Read on miamilaker.com
Cafe Mi Vitrola to debut at Park Centre Shops
When you step into Cafe Mi Vitrola in Miami Lakes, you’ll be transported to Old Cuba— the vibrant, pre-revolutionary, nostalgia-evoking era on the island. It is restaurateur Rufino Paulino’s vision for his new restaurant, located at 15352 NW 79 Ct. in the Park Centre Shops that he aims to open in September.
Miami Lakes Library Programs in August
Ages 18 mos. - 5. Homework Help & Tutoring Program Funded in part by The Children’s Trust. Sat., Aug. 6, 13 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Certified teachers meet students in small groups for an hour to help with reading, math and science. Grades K-12 For appointments: 305‑375‑1413 786‑988‑6817...
Our Neighborhoods: Upper East Side
This is the fifth story in a series on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Miami Lakes. If you’ve ever been on a cruise and had an opportunity to bid on art, chances are the works may have come from a showroom in Miami Lakes Upper East Side. Located...
Advertiser Spotlight: The Force Group
The Force Group is a family-run mortgage business that has helped homeowners from three generations of families pay for their dream homes. The company was founded in 1983 in the second floor of a gas station in Hialeah and moved its offices this year to the heart of downtown Miami Lakes.
Pets of Miami Lakes
Loly is nearly two years old and is an Apricot Toy Poodle. She weighs just seven pounds and “is the boss of the house, believe it or not!” said Iliana Canal, who with her husband Emilio Canal owns Loly. “She’s something else.”. The couple take their...
Miami Dade College North presents new programs
Ahead of its 62nd anniversary on Sept. 6, Miami Dade College’s North Campus is looking to the future this fall by offering a multitude of new courses and the classic areas of study it is known for. The first and oldest of Miami Dade College’s eight campuses, it will...
Council extends Town Manager Ed Pidermann's contract
The Miami Lakes town council voted to extend Town Manager Edward Pidermann’s contract five months, until July 1, 2023. Councilman Tony Fernandez proposed the item during a July 25 council meeting. The purpose was to allow any newly elected councilmembers an opportunity to participate in a manager selection process,...
Remembering a fallen soldier
The Town of Miami Lakes co-named Northwest 143rd Street in honor of the late U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ofren Arrechaga. The street is near Barbara Goleman Senior High School, from which Arrechaga, 28, was an alumnus. Arrechaga grew up in Hialeah and lived in Clarksville, Tenn. He was a...
