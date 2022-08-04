ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Flormosura is a Blooming Local Biz

These days, it’s nearly impossible to attend a chic event in South Florida that doesn’t feature an epic floral scape by Flormosura, an expressive floral design and creative studio in Fort Lauderdale. The brainchild of Marcela Bazana-Weber and her husband, Jackson Weber, Flormosura is known for its signature style of eclectic fresh and dried blooms. The brand’s aesthetic is inspired by Miami’s Art Deco design and the “vibrations” of Marcela’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamilaker.com

Miami Lakes Library Programs in August

Ages 18 mos. - 5. Homework Help & Tutoring Program Funded in part by The Children’s Trust. Sat., Aug. 6, 13 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Certified teachers meet students in small groups for an hour to help with reading, math and science. Grades K-12 For appointments: 305‑375‑1413 786‑988‑6817...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
soulofmiami.org

Kids Eat Free Monday Restaurant Offers 8/8/22, 8/15/22, 8/22/22, 8/29/22

Join us every Monday for Kids Eat Free Monday’s Restaurant Offers! Mention this ad or show it on your phone to receive offers below:. Free Kids meal with the purchase of one adult entrée. Cantina Catrina. (786) 536-2452. Free kids churro. Charley’s Grilled Subs. (305) 798-9830. Free...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Miami

Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Our Neighborhoods: Upper East Side

This is the fifth story in a series on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Miami Lakes. If you’ve ever been on a cruise and had an opportunity to bid on art, chances are the works may have come from a showroom in Miami Lakes Upper East Side. Located...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
townandtourist.com

10 Best Miami Hiking Trails (Full Of WIldlife!)

Before 1896, when Julia Tuttle first settled on the land that we know as Miami, the area was not a tropical paradise, but an ecological wonder. The area we know today was once dense and swampy grasslands that created a unique and healthy habitat for South Florida’s native wildlife and flora.
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Community Calendar through Aug. 11

July 22 - Aug. 14 Main Street Players present “Black Sheep.” A dark comedy by Lee Blessing at the Main Street Players’ theater, 6812 Main St. Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30, $25 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit www.mainstreetplayers.com.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
budgettravel.com

Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139

Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Amid wave of migrant landings, Hialeah church opens doors to help

HIALEAH, Fla. – Amid a wave of migrant landings in South Florida, including three separate landings in the Florida Keys Thursday, a Hialeah church has opened its doors to help. Images of rickety boats full of migrants, that we’ve seen several times over the last few months, have had...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO

Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
KEY LARGO, FL

