Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Cafe Mi Vitrola is Headed to Miami Lakes This Year
Cuban eatery is confirmed to be coming to 15352 NW 79th Ct by mid-October 2022.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Flormosura is a Blooming Local Biz
These days, it’s nearly impossible to attend a chic event in South Florida that doesn’t feature an epic floral scape by Flormosura, an expressive floral design and creative studio in Fort Lauderdale. The brainchild of Marcela Bazana-Weber and her husband, Jackson Weber, Flormosura is known for its signature style of eclectic fresh and dried blooms. The brand’s aesthetic is inspired by Miami’s Art Deco design and the “vibrations” of Marcela’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: B3 Brunch, Pastelitos Fest, Taste at the Track
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a boozy brunch, Pastelito Fest 2022, Taste at the Track, Mead Day at Ceiba, and more. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. B3: Boozy Brunch and Beats at Osteria Morini. Osteria Morini will...
miamilaker.com
Miami Lakes Library Programs in August
Ages 18 mos. - 5. Homework Help & Tutoring Program Funded in part by The Children’s Trust. Sat., Aug. 6, 13 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Certified teachers meet students in small groups for an hour to help with reading, math and science. Grades K-12 For appointments: 305‑375‑1413 786‑988‑6817...
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
soulofmiami.org
Kids Eat Free Monday Restaurant Offers 8/8/22, 8/15/22, 8/22/22, 8/29/22
Join us every Monday for Kids Eat Free Monday’s Restaurant Offers! Mention this ad or show it on your phone to receive offers below:. Free Kids meal with the purchase of one adult entrée. Cantina Catrina. (786) 536-2452. Free kids churro. Charley’s Grilled Subs. (305) 798-9830. Free...
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued after slipping into Biscayne Bay from North Bay Village seawall
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans raced to the rescue of a dog that fell into Biscayne Bay in North Bay Village. According to witnesses, the female dog was playing around on a seawall when the animal went over the edge and into the water. The good Samaritans...
South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs
MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Miami
Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
miamilaker.com
Our Neighborhoods: Upper East Side
This is the fifth story in a series on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Miami Lakes. If you’ve ever been on a cruise and had an opportunity to bid on art, chances are the works may have come from a showroom in Miami Lakes Upper East Side. Located...
Plant Exchange Stand in Coral Springs Helps Keep Gardens Free of Invasive Greenery
Don’t judge the book by its cover, they say. The Garden Club Coral Springs believes the same is true for plants — even the most beautiful flower may not be the right fit for the Florida yard if it is invasive and doesn’t serve the native wildlife well.
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
townandtourist.com
10 Best Miami Hiking Trails (Full Of WIldlife!)
Before 1896, when Julia Tuttle first settled on the land that we know as Miami, the area was not a tropical paradise, but an ecological wonder. The area we know today was once dense and swampy grasslands that created a unique and healthy habitat for South Florida’s native wildlife and flora.
miamilaker.com
Community Calendar through Aug. 11
July 22 - Aug. 14 Main Street Players present “Black Sheep.” A dark comedy by Lee Blessing at the Main Street Players’ theater, 6812 Main St. Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30, $25 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit www.mainstreetplayers.com.
budgettravel.com
Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139
Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
Click10.com
Amid wave of migrant landings, Hialeah church opens doors to help
HIALEAH, Fla. – Amid a wave of migrant landings in South Florida, including three separate landings in the Florida Keys Thursday, a Hialeah church has opened its doors to help. Images of rickety boats full of migrants, that we’ve seen several times over the last few months, have had...
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
