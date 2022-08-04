Route 65 closed today through Carroll County for RR work

Read on www.kmzu.com
kttn.com
Highway 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron struck by dump truck, right-hand lane closed
The Highway 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck on Monday by a dump truck. After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. These safety measures will remain in place until further notice.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dump Truck Strikes US 36 Bridge Over I-35
CAMERON, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation says the U.S. Route 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck Monday by a dump truck. After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge was closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. The safety measures will remain in place until further notice.
KMZU
Route 36 bridge over I-35 down to one lane
CAMERON – The Route 36 Bridge over I-35 in Cameron will be down to one lane until further notice. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a dump truck struck the bridge on Tuesday. Upon initial inspection the eastbound right-hand lane has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Inspectors are continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage.
KMZU
Total CLOSURE of northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge joint repairs on Aug. 8
CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT will be CLOSING all lanes of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. 169 beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 for emergency bridge joint repairs. This closure is anticipated to be in place until approximately the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Northbound I-29 traffic will be routed to northbound U.S. 169. The suggested detour route is northbound U.S. 169 to westbound MO Route 152 to northbound I-29. All work is weather permitting.
Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure
Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 8-14
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, Aug. 8 – 19. Atchison County. Route...
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in Randolph County motorcycle accident
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A man and child are seriously injured Sunday night following a motorcycle accident in Randolph County. According a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred approximately 8:45 p.m. on Route B 1.5 miles east of Yates. Westbound driver, 50-year-old Henry R. Fainter, struck a deer in the roadway, overturned, and was ejected.
KMZU
Volunteer firefighters subdue Salisbury commercial fire
SALISBURY, Mo. – Volunteer fire departments early Sunday morning responded to a commercial building fire in Salisbury. Reports indicate the incident occurred at Ricketts Farm Service in the east equipment shed. Despite a total structural loss of the building, the fire was unable to spread into other buildings containing chemicals or fertilizer products.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
KMZU
Building burns at Ricketts Farm Service
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- An equipment building at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury was gutted by flames early Sunday morning. A post from Ricketts says the east building and it's contents are a total loss. Volunteer Fire Departments from Keytesville and Bynumville responded as mutual aid to Salisbury to suppress the shed fire and protect other building at the complex. Ricketts goes on to say; "there were no chemicals or fertilizer products involved in the fire."
kmmo.com
AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO BLAZE IN SALISBURY
Several area fire departments responded to a fire at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury. The fire reportedly began at about 5:37 a.m. Sunday, August 7 at the location’s east equipment shed. The shed and the contents in it were a total loss. Volunteer fire departments from Salisbury, Keytesville, and...
Amtrak worker sues, alleging train in Missouri crash was overcrowded
Another Amtrak employee has filed a lawsuit, alleging the train was overcrowded before a deadly train crash in Chariton County, Missouri.
KMZU
Concordia Planning and Zoning Commission meets Tuesday
CONCORDIA, Mo. – The Concordia Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session on Tuesday, August 9. The agenda indicates discussion of differences between the current zoning and the existing land use with Norm Lucas. Establishment of a temporary storage permit for construction projects. The meeting is scheduled for...
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair
There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors. Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient. Makenzee Epperson of...
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
KMZU
Pettis County deputy to recover after head injury
SEDALIA, MO - A trial in Pettis County was halted after one deputy working security lost consciousness Friday. According to Sheriff Brad Anders, the county prosecutor discerned something was amiss when he heard the unnamed deputy fall, just outside the courtroom, causing serious injury to his skull. Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer exited the courtroom, finding the man unconscious in pool of blood in the hallway. Sawyer reportedly placed pressure on the head wound until medical crews arrived. The Sheriff indicated in a statement the deputy will recover.
KMZU
Missouri State Fair to hold Senior Appreciation Day
SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair is deeming Wednesday, August 17th as Senior Appreciation Day. Adults and Seniors can enjoy $2 off gate admission with a special front page sticker on the August 17th edition of the Sedalia Democrat Newspaper as well as many activities geared towards seniors including: Free Bingo, line dancing, vendor exhibits/booths, senior dance contest, and many more.
KMZU
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
