Do You Remember Vespa? Now They Offer Electric!

In this day and age, electricity is becoming more commonplace in just about all forms of transportation. Gas prices and never-ending inflation have made this option more and more appealing. So appealing that Vespa, a Piaggio Group Company, has jumped on the battery-powered moped bandwagon in the form of their Elettrica model.
Pivot Shuttle SL 16.4 kg electric mountain bike now available

Pivot has launched the Shuttle SL electric mountain bike. The company claims to be “flipping the script that most e-bike builders are following”, focusing on building a lightweight e-bike with precise handling. An integrated FAZUA Ride 60 drive system provides up to 60 Nm of torque and peak power of 450 W.
