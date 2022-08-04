ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haywood County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Haywood County, TN
Reason.com

Memphis Voters Dump Harsh D.A. in Favor of Criminal Justice Reformer

Memphis-area voters have booted out a Republican district attorney with a reputation for harsh tactics—which included getting a woman sentenced to prison for six years for registering to vote—in favor of a Democratic challenger promising reforms. Amy Weirich, Republican district attorney for Shelby County, Tennessee, has been dumped...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race

UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Us Congress#Memphis Police#Local Judicial Election#Election Local#County Commission
brownsvilleradio.com

New fire truck for Eurekaton? Committees chat tonight

Firefighting is on the agenda late today at a joint meeting of the Haywood County Public Safety Committee and the county Budget Committee. Fire Chief David Smith want to replace a fire truck used by volunteers in the Eurekaton community. Smith says the 1988 fire truck needs $8,000 worth of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquake Recorded in Obion County

An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder. Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March. Marshals say four victims were found at the...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy