Shelby County Dems Raise Concerns Over Legitimacy of Election Results
Democrats in Shelby County raised concerns over the credibility of the election returns as ballots were delayed Thursday night, The Daily Memphian reports. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D), who is facing challenge Republican Worth Morgan, expressed his frustration over the early vote numbers not being released in a timely manner.
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Shelby County elects new district attorney
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County will soon have a new district attorney for the first time in more than 11 years. Democrat Steve Mulroy easily defeated incumbent republican Amy Weirich with 56 percent of the vote in Thursday’s election. FOX13 spoke to the new DA elect shortly...
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Wanda Halbert fires back at County Commission; invokes Whistleblower Act over misreported funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sent a letter to the Shelby County Commission saying more than $6 million per year in county revenue went unreported since she took office in 2018, one of many issues she said she inherited when she took office. "You've seen the...
Memphis Voters Dump Harsh D.A. in Favor of Criminal Justice Reformer
Memphis-area voters have booted out a Republican district attorney with a reputation for harsh tactics—which included getting a woman sentenced to prison for six years for registering to vote—in favor of a Democratic challenger promising reforms. Amy Weirich, Republican district attorney for Shelby County, Tennessee, has been dumped...
Shelby County district attorney candidates share final message to voters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day remains before voters decide on the future Shelby County District Attorney. Both candidates offered a final message to voters to aid their decision. Both believe that the justice system needs to be reformed and that violent crime needs to be curbed. Their methods, however,...
Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race
UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is your home for the August 4 Election Night coverage. Some of the major races on the ballot include Shelby County Mayor, District Attorney and Governor primaries.
New fire truck for Eurekaton? Committees chat tonight
Firefighting is on the agenda late today at a joint meeting of the Haywood County Public Safety Committee and the county Budget Committee. Fire Chief David Smith want to replace a fire truck used by volunteers in the Eurekaton community. Smith says the 1988 fire truck needs $8,000 worth of...
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud
Weirich's defeat in a "red state" is a resounding victory for people advocating a criminal justice reform agenda. The post Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud appeared first on NewsOne.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
STARNES: Memphis Has Been Turned Into a Third-World Hellhole by Leftists
National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes slammed Memphis Democrats for ruining the Bluff City on “Wake Up Memphis” Monday. The “Todd Starnes Show” host said low voter turnout ahead of the Aug. 4 election is concerning given the state of violent crime in Memphis.
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40
JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder. Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March. Marshals say four victims were found at the...
Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
