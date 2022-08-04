ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats attack newly-nominated Republicans on abortion

By Alexandra Marquez
NBC News
 2 days ago
Comments / 68

Vicky Graham
2d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Reply(4)
17
Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The decision of whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well being and dignity. When the government controls that freedom for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Reply(4)
14
Vicky Graham
2d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Reply(5)
13
