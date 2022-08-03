ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rotary Club of Sedona Village Announces Golf Extravaganza

Sedona News – The Rotary Club of Sedona Village is hosting a Golf Extravaganza at Oakcreek Country Club Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event will raise money to support many Village Rotary Club projects including the Community Garden, Veterans programs, books for preschoolers, and new this year, part of the proceeds will be shared with the Sedona Public Library in the Village and Project Share the Need Food Pantry.

The Golf Extravaganza stands out as a unique golf experience and participants are encouraged to sign up just for that, the experience. The event will have “challenges” on every hole and if golfers are lucky, a tricked-out golf cart, donated by Arizona Ranch and Resort Cars, could be won with a hole in one on the designated hole.  Besides being entertaining, the day will include prizes and a “best” golf outfit contest. Participants need to wear the costume during the competition and will be judged during lunch.

Cost is a donation of $90 for Oakcreek Country Club (OCC) members, and $150 for non-OCC members. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30am. For the donation cost, each player receives greens fees, golf cart, practice balls, morning snack, golf balls, goody bag, BBQ lunch, and more fun than can possibly be imagined, while benefiting many worthy causes.

Players are encouraged to sign up soon, space is limited. Sponsorships are available for the event and for each of the holes. Visit www.sedonavillagerotary.org for more information or to register, contribute, and support the community. Donations, pledges, and sponsorships are to be made to the Rotary Club of Sedona Village Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

For more information about this event, please visit www.sedonavillagerotary.org .

