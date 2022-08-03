Sedona News – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers and area residents and businesses to plan for overnight full closures of State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon weekdays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays on Aug. 15-19 and Aug. 22-26.

Closures will begin each evening at 9 p.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 15, and the roadway will reopen each morning at 6 a.m.

SR 89A will be closed to all traffic traveling north from Sedona beginning at the Cave Springs Campground (milepost 386). DETOUR: Drivers on SR 89A traveling north to Flagstaff will use State Route 179 to Interstate 17.

SR 89A will be closed to all traffic traveling south from Flagstaff beginning at the Oak Creek Vista Overlook (milepost 390). DETOUR: Drivers on SR 89A traveling south to Sedona will use I-17 to SR 179.

8-foot vehicle width and 30-foot length restrictions remain in place 24/7 for the duration of the project.

The overnight closures are needed so crews can safely continue working on the SR 89A Oak Creek Canyon Improvements project, which includes rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation. When full closures are lifted the roadway will continue to be narrowed to one lane only through the work zone(s) with alternating north- and southbound travel.

Please visit azdot.gov/SR89A for additional project information.

This post Overnight full closures of State Route 89A near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in Oak Creek Canyon Aug. 15-19 and Aug. 22-26 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .