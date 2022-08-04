Official: Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez arrested

Read on kesq.com
Related
KESQ
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
KESQ
August Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Coachella Valley Housing Coalition
This month's Coachella Valley Spotlight grant of $25,000 goes to the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition for its afterschool programs. The nonprofit gives children living in its low-income housing developments access to enrichment opportunities that enhance their academic readiness. These include tutoring, homework assistance, STEM-infused Lego robotics, access to computer technology and instruction, organized physical play activities, and arts and crafts.
KESQ
Drier conditions Saturday, more storm chances ahead
Dry air continues to push into Southern California Saturday, bringing dew points into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures have hung around 110° for much of the afternoon. Dry air generally warms much quicker than when conditions are muggy. While we've enjoyed a slight reprieve from humidity, more...
KESQ
Chance for storm development in high elevation areas as monsoon moisture increases
Monsoon moisture is trickling back into Southern California today. Humid conditions can be expected as dew points remain elevated into the late 40s and 50s across the Coachella Valley. When dew points are within this range, evaporative coolers may be less effective. There is a chance of storm development in...
Comments / 0